COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Midland High

MIDLAND The Midland High Bulldogs hope to keep their streak of consecutive playoff appearances going.
But in order to do that this year, they’ll have to do it with only seven starters returning from last year.
Despite that low number, Midland High head coach Tim Anuszkiewicz likes what he’s seen from his players during the first three weeks of practice.
“The strength of the team is the kids,” Anuszkiewicz said. “They’re really coachable and they have a good attitude. I’ve had fun coaching them.
“They have a lot of good questions and they have a desire to be successful. They know what to expect. We want to be a playoff team that wins playoff games. And we are striving towards that goal.”
Only four players return on offense while three return on defense.
Among the players returning are offensive lineman Spencer Blue, wide receiver Josh Lehrer and cornerback Josh Garza.
“I would say that position-wise, our offensive line is our strongest position,” Anuszkiewicz said. “Our defense has showing signs of growing. They run to the ball and take care of business.”
Blue has been excited about where his team is going with the underclassmen.
“I’m just so happy and excited for these upcoming juniors because they showed a lot of potential and I think they’ll be a good add on for this team,” Blue said.
The goal of getting to the playoffs hasn’t changed, even as the makeup of the team has gotten younger.
“We want to get into the playoffs and to continue to get better,” Blue said. “If we make it to the playoffs, this year, it’ll be the sixth year in a row.”
Returning to the practice field this month has felt good, according to Blue after the offseason.
“It was hard work,” Blue said. “We had some players quit but we have to strive up to make sure everyone’s on the same page. We’re working on our trust as a team. Everyone likes each other.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 4-7 record in 2018 that included a 2-3 showing in district play. They defeated Odessa High in the final regular-season game to reach the playoffs before losing in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
According to Anuszkiewicz, this year’s team is still searching for the right players at the right positions.
“We have a lot of young players on offense and we’ll soon find out who the playmakers are,” Anuszkiewicz said. “When they emerge, they’ll see more playing time.
“By the time we get to district, we’ll see if we have players that are dual threats but on offense, we have a lot of versatility and we’ll make teams balance up with us. We have three young players at quarterback working right now.”
The Bulldogs have also made changes on defense.
“We switched over to 3-4 scheme,” Anuszkiewicz said. “There’s some newness that comes with it but we feel comfortable with the move.
“It’s created a bunch of depth and we’re in better condition than where we were. The last couple of practices have gone really we’ll and we’re excited to see what we can do against other teams.”
One area that the team is currently working on is fine-tuning everything.
“Every phase of the game you worry that it’s not fine-tuned so you spend extra time getting everyone on board,” Anuszkiewicz said. “Special teams and ball security and first down efficiencies are what we’ve worked on. We’ve worked on them in practice. That’s how you win football games when you practice things right.”
Playing in a six-team District 2-6A with Amarillo Tascosa, Midland Lee, Permian, Odessa High and Wolfforth Frenship, the Bulldogs know just how much competition they have to get into the playoffs.
“This is a great district to coach in,” Anuszkiewicz said. “That’s why I’m here in Midland. I love coaching in this district because of the quality of coaches here.
“You know every Friday night there’s will be a good team that you’re playing against. The competition level is pretty high. That makes it pretty fun on Friday nights.”
Outside linebacker Sylvester Galindo is another returning weapon for the Bulldogs.
“Our team is pretty diverse,” Galindo said. “We have a lot of young guys. We have about 12 sophomores and it’s a little bit different. We’re young. We have a young defense.
Galindo is one of the few seniors on the team but he looks to go out on a high note.
“Knowing that this is my last season, I want to be the guy making all the tackles and everything,” Galindo said. “But I also want to be where coach wants me to be.”
>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAMichaelba
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.