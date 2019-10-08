HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area notebook fo Oct. 9

The Pecos High School campus was a good place to be Monday if you are Eagles’ football player.
“There have been a whole lot of text messages and smiles and handshakes,” Pecos coach Chad Olson said.
That’s what happens when you defeat Monahans, both a District 1-4A Division II, and geographical, rival, for the first time in 17 years.
Pecos running back Abel Velasquez set off the back-slapping when he scored on a 1-yard run with 2:06 remaining to play, after Monahans had scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 32-27 lead with just 5:18 remaining in the game.
“It was back and forth the whole game,” Olson said. "Never at any point, for either one of us, was there a comfort level.
“Monahans is a solid, well-coached team and they are going to be better.”
Olson told the players to celebrate the victory and savor that it came at Monahans, but to be prepared to start getting ready Saturday for this week’s opponent, district-leader Greenwood.
Having seen the way the Eagles have responded this season, Olson is confident that while last week’s victory still has everyone feeling good, the players are back into their routine of getting better each week.
“That’s a big win for the community and the program,” Olson said of Friday’s victory. “But at the end of the day, there are more games to play and we’ve got some tough opponents left on the schedule.
“Our lone goal wasn’t to beat Monahans, but the victory pushes us close to our goal of making the playoffs.”
>> AT THE RIGHT TIME: Fort Stockton is getting the week off in District 1-4A and Coach Mike Peters couldn’t be happier.
Coming off a 14-12 loss against Snyder, Peters said the Panthers are going to get the chance to rest and have a few players return from injury before the team gets back on the field on Oct. 18 at Monahans.
One of the players hurt earlier in the season, quarterback Erik Bislar, returned to action during the second half Friday against the Tigers, which allowed Peters to move Dominic Aguilar back to defense.
Aguilar had been filling in admirably in Bislar’s absence, completing 24-of-37 passes for 418 yard and two touchdowns, whilerushing for 276 on 40 carries, with four touchdowns in three-plus games at the controls of the offense.
Peters sees a quarterback platoon system for the near future.
“Dom is a sophomore and a tremendous athlete,” Peters said. “We didn’t want to have him stepping in so early, but he’s done a great job.
“Getting Erik back also helps. He’s really worked with Dom and helped him get up to speed and I think that Dom will probably be the starter, but we are going to use two quarterbacks.
>> PULLING AWAY LATE: When Crane traveled down Interstate 10 to face Ozona, it set up a matchup of high-powered offenses that opposing coaches have had a hard time slowing down this season.
The Golden Cranes and Lions had combined to outscore their opponents 541-93 entering Friday’s contest, with Ozona riding a four-game shutout streak.
So, something had to give and in the end, it was the Ozona defense as Crane pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 50-39 victory.
Crane is now 6-0 on the season, while the Lions, who had shutout their three previous opponents, dropped to 3-2
>> AROUND THE PERMIAN BASIN: Andrews had a tough time last week, edging Hereford 27-26 in nondistrict play. It doesn’t get any easier for the Mustangs (5-1) this week as they undefeated Canyon High (6-0) at 7 p.m. at the Mustang Bowl.
The Eagles come into the game having outscored opponents 303-66, including a 62-0 drubbing of Big Spring last week.
The Monahans’ offense showed signs of lift in the loss to Pecos, the 32 points coming on the heels of a 54-point outburst against Lamesa in the District 1-4A Division II opener on Sept. 27.
The Loboes (1-5 overall, 1-1 in district) are going to need quarterback Bond Heflin and running back Lewis Wesley to continue to carry the team when they travel to face Snyder in district action at 7 p.m. Friday.
McCamey (2-4) gets to take a road trip when it travels to Clint Mountain View for a 6 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Badgers are coming off a 42-7 setback against Alpine, while Mountain View (4-2) defeated Anthony, 55-12, last week.
