  • August 12, 2019

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Fort Davis Indians - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Fort Davis Indians

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Fort Davis Indians
2019 High School Football Preview
Fort Davis Indians
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Curtis Pittman.

Coach's overall record: 0-0.

Coach's record at school: 0-0.

Assistant coaches, duties: Steve Merrill.

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2018 overall record: 4-5.

2018 district record: 1-2.

Last district title: 2013.

Last playoff appearance: 2013.

Stadium name: Bart Coan Field.

Base offense: T-Bone.

Base defense: 3-1-2.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 6.

Returning starters: 5 (5 offense, 5 defense).

Key returners: Damien Tercero, QB/S; Paul Pittman, RB/LB; Anthony Muniz, Line; Oscar Morales, RB/DE: Blake Rubio, RB/S.

Key newcomers: Jason Cobb, RB/DE; Jack Lanpher, Line.

Related Videos

Fort Davis head coach Curtis Pittman speaks with members of the Odessa American sports staff.

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 12:00 am

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Fort Davis Indians By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

FORT DAVIS Going into the 2019 season, the Fort Davis Indians might have a new head coach but it’s not anyone new to the program who is taking charge.

Curtis Pittman, who prior to this year was the junior high coach and high school assistant has been promoted to take over for Fort Davis, replacing former head coach Seth Nolan who left for Wichita Falls Christian earlier this summer.

Consequently, it hasn’t been difficult for Pittman to get to know everyone as he transitions to the top spot.

“I’ve got a good knowledge of the kids,” Pittman said. “I’ve known all these kids and coached them since junior high and these last couple of years of high school.

“When I found out that Nolan was leaving, the decision was ‘do I want to take this or let someone new step in’ and I decided to take it because I knew what these kids are doing and I wanting to just keeping it moving like it was.”

With the change in command out of the way, the Indians have returned to the field with high expectations for this year.

“We are very excited. We have a lot of enthusiasm and the players have been early to every practice,” Pittman said. “They’ve been working hard at each practice and we’re really excited about what they can do.”

Adjusting to the new position hasn’t been too hard for Pittman.

“This year as the head coach is just like going back to where it was before,” Pittman said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun with this group. They have a lot of discipline and they’re a good group of kids to work with.”

The Indians return seven new starters total from last year’s team that went 4-5 overall.

Pittman is expecting his team to have more speed than in previous seasons.

“Our offense is going to be much faster than what it was last year,” Pittman said. “We’re smaller than we were last year.

“We had some bigger boys that graduated but we feel like the quickness of this team can make up for that. On defense we’re also going to be a lot quicker than we were last year.”

Anthony Muniz and Paul Pittman return for Fort Davis.

“Paul was a good receiver for us last year and excellent on defense as our leading tackler last year,” Curtis Pittman said. “I expect a lot of him coming back. Anthony Muniz is a big guy right up the middle. He’s got a lot of strength and extra weight. He’s looking a lot better.”

Paul Pittman, who will be a senior this season, is hoping to make an impact.

“I’ve been waiting not just all summer but for maybe four years for this season and I’m excited to get going with my senior year and we’re all ready for the best year we’ve ever had,” Paul Pittman said.

While the goal is to win, Fort Davis is also looking to test its versatility during the season.

“We want to try and make entire games without people needing as much rest and more people able to execute multiple positions so that we can carry out more complicated plays and keep going entire games without getting worn down,” Paul Pittman said.

Playing alongside defending champion Balmorhea, Rankin and Marfa, the Indians know they’ll face tough competition in district play.

“We’ve got Balmorhea and Rankin and those teams are very tough,” Curtis Pittman said. “They’ve been tough in the past and they’re supposed to be really strong this year. We have some work to do.”

But getting to where they want to be, Pittman said it’s all a matter of getting the freshmen up to speed.

“We have a large freshman class,” he said. “We have six freshman coming in and they haven’t worked with this bunch so just getting them acclimated into the team is going to be tough.”

But with practices now underway and the start of the season getting closer, the excitement level on the team remains high.

“Practices have been really great,” senior John Lanpher said. “Everyone’s showing up early and everyone’s having a great attitude and giving it 100 percent each day.

“We want to give 100 percent each and every game and to have our teammates’ backs.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAMichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , on Monday, August 12, 2019 12:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
86°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 77°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 105°/Low 79°
Sunshine. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the upper 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 102°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]