HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin playoff capsules for Nov. 14

SEMINOLE INDIANS vs. FABENS WILDCATS
Class 4A Division I Bi-District Playoff Game
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Buck Stadium, Alpine.
>> Head coaches: Ty Palmer (Seminole); Jake Belshe (Fabens).
>> Districts: Seminole (District 2); Fabens (District 1).
>> 2019 Records: Seminole (7-3); Fabens (5-4).
>> Next Opponent: Dumas-Wichita Falls Hirschi winner.
>> Last Week: Seminole lost to Andrews, 32-20; Fabens def. San Elizario, 21-9.
>> Playoff Appearances: Seminole (); Fabens (25).
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Seminole (2018); Fabens (2018).
>> Deepest Advancement: Seminole (Regional Final, 2016); Fabens (Quarterfinals, 1979).
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 2 (Seminole leads 2-0).
>> Seminole Leaders: QB Jarrett Bagwell (50-of-98 passing, 762 yards, eight TDs, 4 interceptions), RB Jason Mejia (63 carries, 562 yards, five TDS), RB Damion Espino (81-539-6); LB/RB Dylan Stokes (121 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception).
>> Fabens Leaders: QB Jacob Figueroa (12-of-44 passing, 254 yards, 2 TDs), RB Jose Reyes (195 carries, 1, 454 yards, 10 TDs); WR/LB Steven Hernandez (106 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries), OL/DL Esteban Rosas (100 tackles, 5 sacks).
>> Broadcast: FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Web: kikzksem.com.
>> Notes: This game is likely to be over in a hurry as both teams want to run the football. … Seminole uses a committee to move the ball in its triple-option offense, with 18 different players having carried the football this season, led by Mejia and Espino. … Indians quarterback Bagwell has the better passing numbers for this contest, but that’s misleading as the Wildcats average just 8.6 passing attempts per game. … Stokes is the unquestioned leader on the defensive side of the ball for Seminole. … Reyes is the workhorse for Fabens, averaging 145 yards and one touchdown per game this season. He is coming off a 24-carry, 221-yard, two-touchdown performance against San Elizario in the season finale.
GREENWOOD RANGERS vs. PERRYTON RANGERS
Class 4A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game
>> Time, Date, Place: 8 p.m. Thursday, Kimbrough Stadium, Canyon.
>> Head coaches: Rusty Purser (Greenwood); Steven Coursey (Perryton).
>> Districts: Greenwood (District 1); Perryton (District 2).
>> 2019 Records: Greenwood (10-0); Perryton (2-8).
>> Next Opponent: Godley-Aubrey winner.
>> Last Week: Greenwood was idle; Perry def. Borger, 50-18.
>> Playoff Appearances: Greenwood (44); Perryton (59).
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Greenwood (2018); Perryton (2018).
>> Deepest Advancement: Greenwood (State runner up, 2002); Perryton (State semifinal, 2001).
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 3 (Greenwood leads 3-0).
>> Greenwood Leaders: QB Weston Wilber (77-of-145 passing, 1,614 yards, 28 TDs, 2 interceptions), RB Trey Cross (155 carries, 1,956 yards, 23 TDs), WR Brody Ray (35 catches, 758 yards, 14 TDs), LB Michael Gutierrez (109 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery).
>> Perryton Leaders: N/A.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Web: greenwoodsportsradio.com.
>> Notes: Greenwood has been a juggernaut all season and this is little evidence to show that, despite a week off with the bye, that the Rangers won’t continue their dominance of Perryton. … Greenwood junior running back Trey Cross has been the quick-scoring threat this season, with several touchdown runs of more than 50 yards. … Quarterback Weston Wilber has done a very good job directing the offense and his gaudy touchdown-to-interception ratio (28-2) gives the Rangers the balance they need on offense.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS vs. SHALLOWATER MUSTANGS
Class 3A Division I Bi-District Playoff Game
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Pirate Stadium, Woodrow.
>> Head coaches: Bubba Ross (Kermit); Bryan Wood (Shallowater).
>> Districts: Kermit (District 1); Shallowater (District 2).
>> 2019 Records: Kermit (2-6); Shallowater (6-4).
>> Next Opponent: Wall-Boyd winner.
>> Last Week: Kermit lost to Brownfield, 22-6; Shallowater def. Slaton, 49-19.
>> Playoff Appearances: Kermit (49); Shallowater (62).
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Kermit (2018); Shallowater (2018).
>> Deepest Advancement: Kermit (State runner up, 1950); Shallowater (Semfinal, 2014).
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.
>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Kermit).
>> Notes: The Yellow Jackets will have to bounce back after a tough loss at Brownfield last week. … Quarterback Arturo Gonzales and running back Jesus Lara are the catalysts on offense. … Shallowater averaged 34 points per game through 10 games, upping that average to 41.6 during district play.
CRANE GOLDEN CRANES vs. IDALOU WILDCATS
Class 3A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.
>> Head coaches: Jeff Cordell (Crane); Jeff Lofton (Idalou).
>> Districts: Crane (District 1); Idalou (District 2).
>> 2019 Records: Crane (8-2); Idalou (6-4).
>> Next Opponent: Cisco-Spearman winner.
>> Last Week: Crane lost to Alpine, 22-16 (OT); Idalou lost to Abernathy, 42-7.
>> Playoff Appearances: Crane (72); Idalou (77).
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Crane (2018); Idalou (2018).
>> Deepest Advancement: Crane (State Semifinals, 1999); Idalou (State Champion, 2010).
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: 3 (Crane leads 3-0).
>> Crane Leaders: QB Jaxon Willis (197-of-301 passing, 3,078 yards, 32 TDs), RB/WR Brandon Cerna (57 carries, 457 yards, 11 TDs; 49 catches, 728 yards, 9 TDs), WR Major Martin(37-684-8), WR Donny Bishop (47-640-5), WR Nate Suttle (33-566-5), LB Mookie Woods (51 tackles).
>> Idalou Leaders: N/A.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Web: jackdalesportsline.com.
>> Notes: The Golden Cranes were shut down last week by Alpine in a battle for the district championship and No. 1 seed. Crane will need to get back to its free-wheeling attitude on offense to create problems for the Wildcats all over the field … Quarterback Jaxon Willis has had a breakout sophomore season under new coach Jeff Cordell, who changed the entire offensive philosophy for the Golden Cranes. … With Cerna, Martin, Bishop and Suttle, Willis has four very capable receivers able to stretch the field and go the distance on every snap..
WINK WILDCATS vs. BOVINA MUSTANGS
Class 2A Division II Bi-District Playoff Game
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mustang Stadium, Denver City.
>> Head coaches: Brian Gibson (Wink); Coby Emery (Bovina).
>> Districts: Wink (District 1); Bovina (District 2).
>> 2019 Records: Wink (7-3); Bovina (4-6).
>> Next Opponent: Ralls-Clarendon winner.
>> Last Week: Wink def. McCamey, 42-14; Bovina def. Springlake-Earth, 47-12.
>> Playoff Appearances: Wink (93); Bovina (24).
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Wink (2018); Bovina (2018).
>> Deepest Advancement: Wink (State Champion, 1952); Bovina (Regional, 2011).
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.
>> Wink Leaders: QB Nick Gray (73-of-121 passing, 1,126 yards, 10 TDs, 4 interceptions), RB Zachary Rosas (147 carries, 1,364 yards, 20 TDs), RB/QB Kanon Gibson (58-381-2; 41-of-70 passing, 489 yards, three TDs, six interceptions), WR Matthew Rosas (28 catches, 464, 4 TDs), WR Brock Gibson (46-435-5).
>> Bovina Leaders: N/A.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Web: west11sports.com.
>> Notes: Wink is on a roll, having won six straight to end the regular season. … Gray, who was splitting time with Kanon Gibson earlier in the year, has taken over during the stretch drive. … Zachary Rosas is the engine that makes the Wildcats’ offense go, dominating opposing defenses to the tune of 136.4 yards and two touchdowns per game. … Both teams will travel more than 100 miles to reach Mustang Stadium in Denver City.
BALMORHEA BEARS vs. GARDEN CITY BEARKATS
Class 1A Division I Bi-District Playoff Game
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Thursday, Red Devil Stadium, Rankin.
>> Head coaches: Vance Jones (Balmorhea); Jeff Jones (Garden City).
>> Districts: Balmorhea (District 7); Garden City (District 8).
>> 2019 Records: Balmorhea (9-1); Garden City (8-2).
>> Next Opponent: Borden County-Gail winner.
>> Last Week: Balmorhea lost to Rankin, 68-44; Garden City def. Sterling City, 64-46.
>> Playoff Appearances: Balmorhea (20); Garden City (19)
>> Last Playoff Appearance: Balmorhea (2018); Garden City (2018)
>> Deepest Advancement: Balmorhea (State runner up, 2016, 2017); Garden City (State champion, 2009, 2010)
>> Previous Playoff Meetings: N/A.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Web: mixlr.com/bearcats-radio/; mixlr.com/tx1afan/.
>> Notes: It’s a quick return trip to Red Devil Stadium for the Bears, who dropped their only game of the season there last week against Rankin. … This is the second meeting of the season between the teams, with the Bears mercy-ruling (68-22) the Bearkats on Sept. 13 in Balmorhea.
