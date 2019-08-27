  • August 27, 2019

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Midland Lee Rebels

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Midland Lee Rebels

Midland Lee Rebels
2019 High School Football Preview
Midland Lee Rebels
— COACHES — 

Head coach: Clint Hartman

Coach's overall record: 79-48.

Coach's record at school: 22-13.

Assistant coaches, duties: Frank Maldonado, offensive coordinator/running backs; Floyd White, defensive coordinator/linebackers; Will Murchison, passing game/quarterbacks; Boe Smith, running game/offensive line; Brody Smith, wide receivers; Brent Swanson, offensive line; Dusty Hill, wide receivers; Dustin Toscano, linebackers; Tip Stephenson, linebackers; Branden Allen, defensive backs; Luis Camacho, defensive line; Eric Langehennig, defensive line.

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2018 overall record: 9-3.

2018 district record: 4-1.

Last district title: 2018.

Last playoff appearance: 2018 (def. El Paso Americas, 70-12, in bi-district; lost to Haltom, 42-27, in area).

Stadium name: Grande Communications Stadium.

Base offense: Multiple.

Base defense: 3-4.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 30.

Returning starters: 14 (4 offense, 8 defense).

Key returners: Loic Founji, Sr., WR; Karl Taylor, Sr., DB; Mike Hinojosa, Sr., LB; Trent Low, Sr., LB; Eric Cisneros, Sr., OL; Zach Heller, Sr., OL; Ryan Pierce, Sr., OL; Damian Garcia, Sr., LB; Charlie Gonzales, Sr., LB; Bruce Franco, Sr., DB; Tracey Mackey, Sr., DL; Brian Hickes, Sr., DB; Anthoney Gonzales, Sr., DB.

Key newcomers: Mikey Serrano, Jr., QB; Christian romerso, Jr., WR; Shemar Davis, Jr, Athlete; Ryan Quiroz, Sr., RB; Evan McMaryion, Sr., WR.

Midland Lee football schedule

Aug. 30

Spring Branch Smithson Valley

7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6

at Abilene High

7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13

El Paso Montwood

7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20

at El Paso Eastwood

7 p.m.

Sept. 28

San Benito

11 a.m.

Oct. 4

OPEN

 

Oct. 11

Wolfforth Frenship

7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18

Odessa High

7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25

at Amarillo Tascosa

7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1

Midland High

7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8

at Permian

7:30 p.m.

Midland Lee head coach Clint Hartman talks with members of the Odessa American sports staff about the upcoming high school football season.

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 11:45 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

MIDLAND Ever since arriving on the Midland Lee campus in 2016, Clint Hartman has tried to take steps towards building a winner.

The Rebels took another step forward in that process last season, winning a share of the District 2-6A title for the first time since 2013.

 But it’s a new season and the Rebels are looking for even more in 2019 thanks to a group of returners that has plenty of experience.

“We have 18 guys that started or played in a lot of games for us last year,” Hartman said. “They’ve been with us for the last four years so they know what to expect. It’s a talented group and we expect big things from our senior class.”

The senior class is expected to lead the way for a group that finished 9-3, losing to Haltom in the area round of the playoffs.

One of those seniors, defense back Karl Taylor, will help direct a defense that brings back eight starters. It’s been a growing process for the SMU commit who credits a change in attitude to help him develop.

“I was first a guy who led by example because I didn’t like to talk a lot,” Taylor said. “As I’ve grown up I realized I had to become more vocal. I try to do both and not always yell but show love to all the guys and tell how much we need them.”

The growth that Hartman has seen in Taylor has stood out to him and Hartman doesn’t understate Taylor’s importance to the team.

“Karl is special and we’ve known that ever since we got here and he was in the eighth grade,” Hartman said. “He’s a competitor and he has some of the best ball skills I’ve seen in a defensive back.”

As for the rest of the defense, Hartman noted that he has to replace two starters on the line but has a number of players that can play multiple positions.

All three linebackers — Charlie Gonzales, Michael Hinojosa and Trent Low — are back to lead the way and Taylor headlines a secondary that is also back from last year’s team.

“I think our whole defense is going to be strong this year,” Taylor said. “All the guys have the same mindset and we work hard and trust each other.”

The offensive side of the ball also brings back plenty of experience and depth.

The headliner is senior wide receiver Loic Fouonji, who has fielded a number of Division 1 offers in recent months. While the attention from opposing defenses shifts toward the 6-foot-4 Fouonji, he says the Rebels are strong in other areas.

“We have a lot of good skill position guys,” he said. “We all work together well and as the season starts, I think you’ll start to see more guys stand out.”

Among that group expected to sign is junior quarterback Michael Serrano. Serrano earned a start in a bi-district playoff game when then-starter Felix Hinojosa was battling injuries.

Serrano threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-12 victory over El Paso Americas and gave Hartman confidence that he had a great talent to work with.

“He’s as good as I’ve ever coached and we’ve had a lot of good ones come through here,” Hartman said. “He’s going to be our fourth starter in four years and has a chance to be our first two-year starter for us.”

Shemar Davis and Evan McMaryion are among those expected to contribute at wide receiver while Addison Akbar and Makhilyn Young are among the running backs expected to replace standout, and current UTPB running back, Josh Traylor.

The Rebels bring back a talented group but at the same time understand that the work is just beginning.

“We just have to work harder to get to the same point where we were last year,” Fouonji said. “As a group, we’re a lot more united and I think that will help us.

After winning a district championship last year, the Rebels could be considered a favorite to repeat in 2019. Hartman is confident that this group can get there, but notes that it will take time.

“I told our team not to start reading your press clippings until you do something,” Hartman said. “I love all those polls and articles and stuff like that but that doesn’t win you games. What wins you games is practice, preparation and working extremely hard.

“Our kids understand that the they want to be noticed and have a good football program. I think we’re as good as anybody in the state of Texas. At any given day, the Lee Rebels can play with anybody.”

Posted in , on Monday, August 26, 2019 11:45 pm.

