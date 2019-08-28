COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Odessa High Bronchos

Odessa High head coach Danny Servance sees plenty of motivation around his team this season for a number of reasons.
>> First: The Bronchos replace 14 starters from a team that had been an integral part of a rebuild in his first three seasons at the school.
>> Second: Odessa High increased its win total from three to five and wants to keep that number growing.
>> Third: Odessa High was on the doorstep for a return to the postseason for the first time since 2013 and its first winning season since 2009.
“I think they are a hungry group,” Servance said. “Their work ethic has been really good and they’ve done a great job of learning a new system and new things in a short amount of time and have really shown great progress throughout two-a-days and the scrimmage.”
The program has achieved some tangible goals each of the last three seasons but now it’s about wanting more, especially how last season ended.
The Bronchos had a win-and-you’re-in matchup with Midland High on the final night of the regular season to capture the final playoff spot in District 2-6A.
It was not meant to be as Odessa High lost to the Bulldogs on a chilly night at Ratliff Stadium. That was the final time that Odessa High took the field in 2018 and it was not the way that anyone on the west side thought the season would end.
Among the returners this season, that scene was motivation enough to make sure that the goal was not to have the same result in 2019.
“It motivates me a lot,” senior quarterback Ivan Miranda said. “I was part of that varsity team and just seeing my senior classmates cry really motivated me to get all the way for them, the school and this team.”
“Now that it’s our senior year, our motivation is nothing but getting to the playoffs,” senior linebacker Cade Mendoza said. “All we want to do is win and giving them hell.”
Both Miranda and Mendoza step in as leaders on their respective sides of the ball and understand the roles they must take on. That’s especially true with the number of new faces this year. Servance, however, just wants to see the team focus on one game at a time.
Odessa High gets a chance to put everything together against Lubbock Monterey on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. For Servance, he’s just anxiously awaiting to get the year going.
“I just think our guys want to be the best that they possibly can be,” he said. “I’m sure that they feel like we have an opportunity to be a really great football team this year.
“It’s one thing to talk about it but it’s another to put the work in and that’s what they’re doing.”
OFFENSE
Offensive coordinator Dean Garza is tasked with replacing eight starters from last year’s squad. That’s not an easy task for any coach to work through but he’s been pleased with the progress that the unit has made so far.
“This group is picking up where we left off last spring,” Garza said. “This is the fourth year in the program so they know what to do and expect.
“We’re definitely going to miss those outgoing seniors but they’ve stepped in and filled in the roles like we expect them to do.”
Several of the players being replaced were three-year starters and had been with the program since Servance and staff arrived.
One of those newcomers, Miranda, will be taking the snaps for the Bronchos.
Miranda will have the show to himself after starter Trey Smith and Kameron Gonzales worked as a tandem a year ago.
Also gone is workhorse running back Josh Lara, who ran for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018. Coming back, however, is Senjun McGarity, who spelled Lara at times and will also be lined up out wide at times in the offense.
Senior Amarea Payton, a move-in from California, will also see time in the backfield along with Mike Salas and Timothy Avalos. That depth is something that Garza sees as valuable.
“Josh loved it because he was the primary guy last year and we had Senjun and others spell for him last year,” Garza said. “We feel we have three or four guys who can tote the ball at any given time.”
A number of new faces have emerged as targets for Miranda.
Dre Cobb enters his senior season as the leading returning pass catcher after top targets Julian Galindo (616 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Tyrone Caufield (463 yards, 6 touchdowns) graduated.
Along with Cobb, Garza mentioned several faces looking to step up with that production including Ameron Alvarez, Nathan Calvery, Jesse Cervantes and Perry Gonzalez among others.
“Tyrone and Julian were both three-year varsity players and we’re going to miss them but we have several guys that we can spread the ball out even more.”
Garza added that the group’s flexibility is something that can help carry the Bronchos in 2019.
“We have several weapons we can throw to and can block as well if we need to,” he said. “We may be even a little more versatile personnel wise.”
Senior tackle Louis Wilson and guard Joel Rodriguez anchor an offensive line that adds three new starters. Humberto Melendez, who saw time in the rotation, last year will contribute along with several other younger players who will see time as well.
“We have some young guys at the guard position that once they get some experience and a game week under their belts, we think they’re going to be fine as well,” Garza said.
The system will look the same for the most part; it’s just a matter of all the new pieces fitting together.
And with the depth of potential playmakers, Garza says he’s confident that they can pull it together quickly.
“We feel like all 11 guys can be better,” Garza said. “They know the offense but let’s see if we can’t put it all together in a game setting.”
DEFENSE
Among the biggest changes for the Bronchos in 2019 will be on the defensive side of the ball. After running a 4-3 scheme the last three seasons under former coordinator Matt Anastasio, Odessa High will shift to a 3-4 alignment.
It’s a system that Servance started to implement in the spring and that new defensive coordinator Eule Ford will be in charge of putting together. The focus for Ford is easy: Keep things simple.
“It hasn’t been too big of a transition but the kids are picking it up,” said Ford, who arrived at Odessa High from Kaufman. “Whenever you’re switching systems up, you try to keep things simple and the fundamentals sound. If you do that, you have a chance of making a play.”
The switch in the system will be beneficial for the defensive line and linebackers, who make up all of the five returning starters.
The defensive line was among the youngest unit on the team last year and seniors Raul Bueno and Ian Tavarez return. Sophomore Joe Bolanos and junior Julian Adame will be among the others seeing time up front.
“We’re just preaching to the whole group that everyone does their job,” Ford said. “We have more experience on the front end but they’re also doing a great job of helping the young guys step up and raise the intensity with how we practice and study.”
Mendoza and Brandton McClendon also both return at linebacker. Mendoza, who Servance has called “the quarterback of the defense” and McClendon have stepped up in leadership roles to this point and Ford expects big things out of both of them.
“Those guys are pushing me to do more so I have to do my part to add more stuff and make sure that I can keep them loaded up so they can make the other guys jobs easier,” Ford said. “They’re going to have a lot of the calls out there and at the end of the day, it’s going to be their defense. I’m not going to be the one out there playing. They are.”
The unit that has the most to replace is the secondary. All four starters from last season are gone and Ford is tasked with finding those replacements.
He says there are still a number of battles going on but stresses working together as one of the most important aspects.
“We’re stressing communication to the guys right now and if we do that, we’ll be fine,” Ford said. “We can’t have one group doing one thing and another group doing something else.
“As long as we take pride in doing that, the coaching staff here will be doing a good job with putting things together.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Special teams played a key role in a number of games last season for Odessa High.
The Bronchos returned four kicks for touchdowns last year and Servance hopes to maintain that same high level heading into this season.
“We’re going to have a lot of skill kids back there returning kicks,” he said. “We hope we can have the same kind of success this year as we did last year because it’s a big part of our game.”
In order to do that, the team will have to undergo a wholesale change in personnel.
Julian Galindo and Charles McClure handled kick- and punt-return duties last season and Servance said that they’ll have a number of guys to choose from in replacing them.
Among the big names in that group are Cobb, Jovanni Flotte, John Almance, Jesse Cervantes and Paulino Gabaldon among others.
McClure handled punting duties as well last year but Raul Bueno filled in after McClure missed time due to injury. Bueno is back to fill that role again this season.
One of the last undecided spots will be in the kicking game where senior RJ Marquez and sophomore Camilio Nicolas are battling for the top job replacing Cain Cordova.
“We’ve got a good competition going on between those two,” Servance said. “They’re both soccer players and we’ll just have to see when game time comes because they’re both competitive and doing a great job.”
