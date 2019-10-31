HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin capsules for Nov. 1

ANDREWS MUSTANGS AT SAN ANGELO LAKE VIEW CHIEFS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, San Angelo Stadium.
>> Records: Andrews 7-1 overall, 1-0 District 2-4A Division I; San Angelo Lake View 3-5, 0-1
>> Last Week: Andrews def. Big Spring, 48-14; San Angelo Lake View lost to Seminole, 47-28.
>> Broadcast: FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Andrews 55, San Angelo Lake View 14.
>> Notes: Andrews is in fine-tuning mode as it heads toward the Class 4A playoffs. The Mustangs have a multitude of weapons on offense, but the defensive side of the football has been just as stellar this season. The Mustangs have won seven in a row, allowing 16.7 points per contest during the streak. Coupled with the offense’s average of 40.8 points per game, Andrews is going to be a very formidable team the rest of the regular season … and beyond.
BIG SPRING STEERS AT SEMINOLE INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Wigman Stadium, Seminole.
>> Records: Big Spring 1-7 overall, 0-1 District 2-4A Division I; Seminole 6-1, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Big Spring lost to Andrews, 48-14; Seminole def. San Angelo Lake View, 47-28.
>> Broadcast: AM-1250/FM-106.3 (Seminole).
>> Last Season: Seminole 35, Big Spring 20.
>> Notes: The Indians welcomed the return of quarterback Jarrett Bagwell from injury last week, taking control early against the Chiefs with a pair of interception returns for touchdowns (80 and 10 yards, respectively) and then capped the scoring with a 67-yard interception return. … Bagwell was efficient in his return to the helm of the triple option, rushing for 50 yards on five carries. … The Steers have struggled all season and facing an offense rarely seen will give them more problems.
FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT SWEETWATER MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater.
>> Records: Fort Stockton 6-2 overall, 2-2 District 1-4A Division II; Sweetwater 2-6, 1-3.
>> Last Week: Forst Stockton lost to Greenwood, 54-17; Sweetwater lost to Snyder, 35-34 (OT).
>> Broadcast: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).
>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 36, Sweetwater 23.
>> Notes: The Panthers jumped out to a quick lead last week against Greenwood with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a field goal, only to watch the Rangers score the next 27 points to take control ... Fort Stockton makes the long drive to face a Mustangs team that is starting to play better. … A Panthers’ victory, coupled with a loss by Monahans to Greenwood, would clinch a playoff berth for Fort Stockton.
MONAHANS LOBOES AT GREENWOOD RANGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium.
>> Records: Monahans 2-6 overall, 2-2 District 1-4A Division II; Greenwood 9-0, 5-0.
>> Last Week: Monahans did not play; Greenwood def. Fort Stockton, 54-17.
>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Monahans); greenwoodsportsradio.com (Greenwood).
>> Last Season: Greenwood 30, Monahans 21.
>> Notes: Monahans had the week off to heal some bumps and bruises and continue fine tuning coach Fred Staugh’s offense. The Loboes are still very much in the playoff picture, already owning victories against Snyder and Lamesa. … Greenwood captured a share of a second straight district crown with its victory at Fort Stockton last week and will claim the title outright with a victory Friday. … This is the regular-season finale for the Rangers, who have a bye on the final night (Nov. 8). … Greenwood running back Trey Cross continues to dominate the area stats and needs just 256 yards to reach 2,000 for the season.
KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT DENVER CITY MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium, Denver City.
>> Records: Kermit 2-4 overall, 1-0 District 1-3A Division I; Denver City 7-1, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Kermit def. Tornillo, 49-14; Denver City def. Brownfield, 44-14.
>> Broadcast: www.98xfm.com (Kermit).
>> Last Season: Denver City 49, Kermit 14.
>> Notes: The Yellow Jackets try to make it three in a row when they travel to face a very solid Mustangs team on its own turf. … Kermit is led by quarterback Arturo Gonzalez (83 of 160, 1,237 yards, 10 touchdowns) and running back Jesus Lara (71 carries, 726 yards, five touchdowns). … The host Mustangs make no bones about wanting to run the football, having rushed for 2,098 yards this season, more than 69 percent of the team’s offense (3,031 yards). Running back Aaron Mendoza (86-807-11) and quarterbac Mario Sanchez (100-626-10) lead the way for Denver City. Sanchez also has completed 63-of-114 passes for 933 yards and nine touchdowns.
REAGAN COUNTY OWLS AT ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buck Stadium, Alpine.
>> Records: Reagan County 0-8 overall, 0-1 District 1-3A Division II; Alpine 6-2, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Reagan County lost to Crane, 56-6; Alpine def. Anthony, 65-0.
>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Alpine 14, Reagan County 0.
>> Notes: It’s a long drive for the Owls, who have struggled to put up points this season, scoring just 65 (8.1 points per game) while surrendering nearly five times as many (291). … The Fightin’ Bucks have won five in a row and Coach John Fellows will have them concentrating on the game at hand, not looking forward t next week’s matchup at Crane, which likely will determine the district champion and No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Aaron Fellows (96 carries, 675 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Travis Ruckman (57-495-10) power the offense, while Ruckman (66 tackles), Allen Vargas (60 tackles) and Jeremiah Muse (four interceptions) spearhead the defense.
CRANE GOLDEN CRANES AT ANTHONY WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Tommy Sanchez Memorial Stadium, Anthony.
>> Records: Crane 7-1 overall, 1-0 District 1-3A Division II; Anthony 2-5, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Crane def. Reagan County, 56-6; Anthony lost to Alpine, 65-0.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Crane 42, Anthony 7.
>> Notes: The Golden Cranes are going to spend 10 hours on a bus (round trip) when they travel to face the Wildcats just one mile from the Texas-New Mexico state line. … This one is going to be dictated by just how long Crane coach Jeff Cordell wants to leave his starters in the game, which, with the playoffs just around the corner, could be longer than normal in what should be a romp for the Golden Cranes. … Crane has scored 404 points (50.5 points per game) this season, while allowing 19 points per contest. … Anthony has allowed 44.5 points per contest, while scoring just 15 each outing. … The Wildcats are better at home this season with a 2-2 record, going 0-3 on the road and 0-1 at a neutral site (vs. Geneva in Boerne on Sept. 6).
McCAMEY BADGERS AT IRAAN BRAVES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brave Stadium, Iraan.
>> Records: McCamey 2-6 overall, 0-1 District 1-2A Division II; Iraan 0-8, 0-0.
>> Last Week: McCamey lost to Van Horn, 44-32; Iraan lost to Wink, 47-6.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: McCamey 12, Iraan 6 (OT).
>> Notes: This is a rivalry game featuring a pair of programs that have had issues this season with having enough personnel on the sidleine. … Iraan finished its game against Alpine on Oct. 11 with just 10 players on the field after injuries reduced the ranks from the 13 that started the contest. … McCamey also had injury issues, with less than 20 on the sideline for the final nondistrict game against Clint Mountain View, also on Oct. 11. … Both teams have gotten healthier, but it’s been a struggle this year for the Braves who are averaging 5.5 points per game. … McCamey is bouyed by the return of quarterback Ivan Rubio (71 of 156 passing for 1,280 yards and 15 touchdowns) and the continued strong play of Nano Rodriguez, who leads the team in rushing (62-329-1) and receiving (24-459-6).
VAN HORN EAGLES AT WINK WILDCATS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Field, Wink.
>> Records: Van Horn 4-4 overall, 1-0 District 1-2A Division II; Wink 5-3, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Van Horn def. McCamey, 44-32; Wink def. Iraan, 47-6.
>> Broadcast: west11sports.com (Wink).
>> Last Season: Wink 39, Van Horn 22.
>> Notes: This contest likely will determine the District 1-2A Division II champion, though both teams still have one regular-season game remaining. … With the strong running game for both schools (Van Horn has 1,924 yards rushing; Wink has 1,814), the ability to throw the ball could play a big part in the outcome and the host Wildcats have the edge there. … Wink quarterbacks Nick Gray and Kanon Gibson have combined to complete 97 of 162 passes for 1,314 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Van Horn quarterback Jermaine Corralez, just a sophomore, has completed 39 of 83 passes for 703 yards and 11 touchdowns. … The Eagles rely on a three-pronged attack in the backfield with Joshua Mendez (176 carries, 1,017 yards, 5 touchdowns), Rudy Estrada (64-549-9) and Aaron Urias (32-350-7). … Wink will counter with running back Zachary Rosas (101-991-14) and Gibson (51-329-2).
FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT BALMORHEA BEARS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Stadium, Balmorhea.
>> Records: Fort Davis 5-3 overall, 0-1 District 7-1A Division I; Balmorhea 8-0, 1-0.
>> Last Week: Fort Davis lost to Rankin, 62-14; Balmorhea def. Marfa, 84-6.
>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Balmorhea 56, Fort Davis 8.
>> Notes: It is becoming increasingly evident that the road to the Class 1A state championship likely is going to go through the small West Texas town of Balmorhea. … The Bears have been in control of every game they played thus far in 2019 and this shouldn’t be any different for the state’s, and hence, nation’s, top-ranked six-man team. … The Indians’ likely were doing some scoreboard watching, if not actual watching, when Rankin traveled to face Marfa Thursday. A Rankin victory would clinch a playoff spot for the Red Devils and force the Indians to defeat Balmorhea in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS AT GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John S. White Stadium, Grandfalls.
>> Records: Buena Vista 1-6 overall, 0-1 District 5-1A Division II; Grandfalls-Royalty 8-1, 2-0.
>> Last Week: Buena Vista lost to Sanderson, 45-0; Grandfalls-Royalty def. Sierra Blanca, 57-8.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 72, Buena Vista 44.
>> Notes: The Cowboys are the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division II and would seem to be the prohibitive favorite against the Longhorns. This is a backyard rivalry, however, so anything could happen. … This is Granfalls-Royalty’s final game of the return season and the Cowboys are looking to head into the playoffs on a winning note.
