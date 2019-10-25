HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian's Bruce not ready for ride to end

James Bruce knows the journey won’t last forever.
But he doesn’t want it to end. Not now at least.
Then again, with the way the Permian football team has been playing, he won’t have to worry about that.
The senior offensive lineman knows college is right around the corner, but he’s looking to make the most of his high school career while it’s still going.
“It is kind of sad and upsetting knowing that this is my last year,” Bruce said. “This is a great school with a great tradition. It’ll be hard to miss out on all of this somewhere else and to leave Odessa.”
He’s looking to help out his team any way possible.
“My biggest thing is that I’ve just been able to help out my team as much as I can and getting better every day to help everyone out,” Bruce said. “I just want us to make a great run and leading on and make everyone better.”
The Panthers began the season on a tough note, losing their first three games. Since then, it’s been a whole different story as Permian has gone on a four game winning streak.
“The continuous work and the dedication we have for each other and the great family we have,” Bruce said. “We have great bonding with each other.”
Bruce was one of the few players with varsity experience returning from last year, when the Panthers went 8-4 overall.
“The thing that has gotten better for us is that we keep rolling after it,” Bruce said.
“We kept going after it from last year and we’ve been getting better. We came together.”
Permian finds itself at 4-3 overall and 2-0 in District 2-6A, earning district victories against rivals Odessa High on Oct. 11 and Amarillo Tascosa in last week’s 35-27 win.
“We had in the back of our minds that we had to do everything right,” Bruce said of last week’s win. “We couldn’t make any mistakes and any mistakes that we had during the week, we managed to fix them before last Friday’s game.”
Bruce, who has been playing varsity since his sophomore year, possesses the necessary skills to play at the offensive line position.
“It’s great because you also get to be a part of the offense,” Bruce said. “I like Easton (Hernandez) and everyone on offense. I like bonding with our other offensive linemen.”
The Panthers’ offensive line has had to protect two different quarterbacks this year starting with Hernandez before his injury in week one against DeSoto. After that, it was Harper Terry who was up for the next five weeks before Hernandez’s return against Odessa High.
“It’s always about the next man up,” Bruce said. “They’re going to have to step up and produce. Harper had his own great things. He’s a great quarterback and I can’t wait to see what he has coming up this next year.”
The wins may have started to come for Permian, but the mindset has remained the same.
“We always have the same mindset to go in and win and just have dedication throughout practice,” Bruce said.
This week, the Panthers will face Midland High (1-6, 0-2) in a 7:30 p.m. game at Grande Communications Stadium.
Despite the Bulldogs’ record, Bruce and his teammates know what to expect from the Bulldogs.
“They have a pretty unique defensive line up front that we’re just getting ready for,” Bruce said. “They’re pretty strong and they fired off the ball. They have a pretty decent-size defensive line. Their front is really different than everyone else.”
