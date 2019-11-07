HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian Basin Capsules for Nov. 8

SEMINOLE INDIANS AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.
>> Records: Seminole 7-2 overall, 2-0 District 2-4A Division I; Andrews 8-1, 2-0.
>> Last Week: Andrews def. San Angelo Lake View 61-18; Seminole def. Big Spring, 52-0.
>> Broadcast: FM-106.3 (Seminole); FM-105.5 (Andrews).
>> Last Season: Seminole 38, Andrews 22.
>> Notes: The winner earns the No. 1 seed for the district. … The number of possessions that the host Mustangs get likely will determine the outcome of this contest. … Seminole wants to punish defenses with its triple-option offense and getting quarterback Jarrett Bagwell back two weeks ago bodes will for the Indians’ chances to control the football. … Damion Espino has rushed 73 times for 522 yards and six touchdowns to lead Seminole,which has used 17 different players to carry the football this season. … Don’t discount Bagwell throwing the ball, either, as he has completed 39-of-77 passes for 656 yards and eight touchdowns … Andrews has the ability to strike quickly, but might want to slow things down a bit to give its defense some rest on the night. ... Quarterback Brett Leach has thrown for a Permian Basin-best 2,888 yards, with 36 touchdowns, this season. … Markeese Lawrence has been the top target with 54 receptions for 888 yards and 16 touchdowns. Rodney Lopez has caught 35 passes for 592 yards and nine touchdowns, while Jaheim Nelson has 22 catches for 410 yards and six scores.
PECOS EAGLES AT SNYDER TIGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Snyder.
>> Records: Pecos 5-4 overall, 3-2 District 1-4A Division II: Snyder 3-6, 3-2.
>> Last Week: Pecos did not play; Snyder def. Lamesa, 21-8.
>> Broadcast: AM-1400 (Pecos).
>> Last Season: Snyder 56, Pecos 20.
>> Notes: The Eagles are coming off their bye week and 13 days of focusing on their biggest game of the season. Win and they are in the playoffs; lose and they need help to reach the postseason. In their last two games before the bye, the Eagles had combined for more than 1,300 yards rushing in victories against Sweetwater and Lamesa. … Running backs Armando Granado (227 carries, 1,212 yards), Ezekiel Saldana (61-769) and Abel Velasquez (58-709) have led the way during district play. Granado has 10 touchdowns this season, Velasquez 11 and Saldana, who rushed for more than 300 yards against Lamesa, has scored seven times. … Pecos is going to need to use that ground game to keep a surging Tigers’ team at bay. Running back Greg Williams has carried the ball 181 times fof 983 yards and six touchdowns, while quarterback Leeroy Tavarez has completed 86-of-149 passes for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns, though he has been intercepted 11 times. … Both teams have won two in a row entering the game.
LAMESA TORNADOES AT FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Fort Stockton.
>> Records: Lamesa 0-9 overall, 0-5 District 1-4A Division II; Fort Stockton 6-3, 2-3.
>> Last Week: Lamesa lost to Snyder, 21-8; Fort Stockton lost to Sweetwater, 35-21.
>> Broadcast: AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton).
>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 46, Lamesa 14.
>> Notes: The host Panthers made things a lot more stressful with the loss at Sweetwater, needing a victory and some help to reach the postseason. … The schedule seems to favor Fort Stockton as the Tornadoes have struggled offensively this season and are giving up four times as many points as they have scored (464-114). … Fort Stockton is led by sophomore quarterback/running back/defensive back Dominic Aguilar. He has rushed for 462 yards and six touchdowns, while completing 32-of-55 passes for 533 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers have started to get healthy at the right time, but there is going to be plenty of scoreboard watching tonight.
SWEETWATER MUSTANGS AT MONAHANS LOBOES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium, Monahans.
>> Records: Sweetwater 3-6 overall, 2-3 District 1-4A Division II; Monahans 2-7, 2-3.
>> Last Week: Sweetwater def. Fort Stockton, 35-21; Monahans lost to Greenwood, 49-7.
>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Monahans).
>> Last Season: Monahans 41, Sweetwater 34 (OT).
>> Notes: The Loboes need something that hasn’t happened all season, a home victory, and they will have a chance to reach the postseason. … Monahans quarterback Bond Heflin and running back Lewis Wesley are going to have to lead the Loboes. … Sweetwater is averaging 40.75 points per game in its past four games, but has gone just 2-2 in the span.
BROWNFIELD CUBS AT KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Walton Field.
>> Records: Brownfield 3-6 overall, 2-1 District 1-3A Division I; Kermit 2-5, 1-2.
>> Last Week: Brownfield def. Tornillo, 55-0; Kermit lost to Denver City, 63-21.
>> Broadcast: www.98xfm.com (Kermit).
>> Last Season: Brownfield 42, Kermit 20.
>> Notes: The Yellow Jackets are going to need their defense to step up against the Cub to have a chance to enter the postseason on a winning note. … Brady Johnson, Bradley Peralta, Mikial Burrola, Dylan Sanchez and Joel Garcia pace the Kermit defense. … Offensively, the Yellow Jackets are led by quarterback Arturo Gonzalez (101-of-189 passing, 1,543 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions) and running back Jesus Lara (71 carries, 726 yards, five touchdowns.)
ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium, Crane.
>> Records: Alpine 7-2 overall, 2-0 District 1-3A Division II; Crane 8-1, 2-0.
>> Last Week: Alpine def. Reagan Country 65-0; Crane def. Anthony, 86-7.
>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Crane 31, Alpine 7.
>> Notes: This game was circled at the beginning of the season and neither team has disappointed. … The winner earns the district’s top seed heading into the postseason … The Fightin’ Bucks are one of the hottest teams in the area, having won six straight. … Senior Aaron Fellows leads Alpine in rushing with 105 carries for 777 yards and 11 touchdowns. Backfield mate Travis Ruckman had 628 yards on 67 carries, with 12 touchdowns. Fellows has been sharing the quarterbacking duties with sophomore Jayden Canaba, the duo a combined 60 of 109 for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns. Ruckman also leads Alpine with 70 tackles. … The Golden Cranes might look to change their mascot to the Phoenix following the magical metamorphosis they have undergone this season with new head coach Jeff Cordell at the helm. … Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis has completed 174-of-268 passes for 2,766 yards and 31 touchdowns, with four interceptions and the Golden Cranes are averaging 468 yards per game on offense. Senior Brandon Cerna, who was the workhorse in the backfield last season, leads the team in rushing (51 carries, 439 yards, 10 touchdowns) and receiving (44 catches, 697 yards, nine TDs). Cerna is, however, just one of four wide recievers with at least 500 yards in receptions (Donny Bishop, 40-569-5; Major Martin, 32-540-7; Nate Suttle, 30-505-5), giving Willis multiple options on every play.
IRAAN BRAVES AT VAN HORN EAGLES
>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m., Eagles Stadium, Van Horn.
>> Records: Iraan 0-9 overall, 0-2 District 1-2A Division II; Van Horn 4-5, 1-1.
>> Last Week: Iraan lost to McCamey, 33-0; Van Horn lost to Wink, 44-18.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Iraan 48, Van Horn 13.
>> Notes: Both teams lost last week and are looking for the momentum a victory would bring heading into the posteason. … Iraan, battling low numbers on the sideline, is lead by Dylan Kent and Kyler Miller. … The Eagles struggled on the road against the Wildcats, their normally potent running attack held in check. … Running backs Joshua Mendez, Rudy Estrada and Aaron Urias need to get back on track to gIve the Eagles a chance.
WINK WILDCATS AT McCAMEY BADGERS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Badger Stadium, McCamey.
>> Records: Wink 6-3 overall, 2-0 District 1-2A Division II;
>> Last Week: Wink def. Van Horn, 44-8; McCamey def. Iraan, 33-0.
>> Broadcast: west11sports.com
>> Last Season: McCamey 50, Wink 21.
>> Notes: The Wildcats have been playing well, winning five in a row heading into the season finale against the Badgers. … Quarterback Nick Gray leads Wink, completing 64-of-105 passes for 1,013 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Zachary Rosas has rushed for 1,191 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, including a 200-yard effort last week against Van Horn. … The return of quarterback Ivan Rubio has settled the Badgers’offense down. Rubio has passed for 1,435 yards and 12 touchdowns despite missing two games because of injury. Sophomore Nano Rodriguez leads the team in rushing (329 yards) and receiving (554 yards) and has scored seven touchdowns.
MARFA SHORTHORNS AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bart Coan Field, Fort Davis.
>> Records: Marfa 2-7 overall, 0-2 District 1-7A Division I; Fort Davis 5-4, 0-2.
>> Last Week: Marfa lost to Rankin, 54-0; Fort Davis lost to Balmorhea, 64-0.
>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine).
>> Last Season: Fort Davis 45, Marfa 41.
>> Notes: Both the Shorthorns and Indians are playing their final game of the season, having been eliminated from postseason consideration last week.
