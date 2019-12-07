HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Devils in good mental state

The Rankin Red Devils are to the point in their season where recognizing what to do and reacting to the situation may be more important than who can run a little faster or block or tackle a bigger opponent.
The Red Devils will be put to the test one more time when they take on the defending state champion McLean Tigers in a Class 1A Division I state semifinal at 6 tonight at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium. At stake is a berth in the state championship game on Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Despite the challenge facing his team, Rankin coach Garret Avalos said the Red Devils (12-1) have the security of knowing they can compete with the best in the state. Rankin proved that last week with a 78-32 victory against previously unbeaten and then top-ranked Gail Borden County. And Avalos said the team’s mental approach has been building throughout the playoff run.
“We’ve kind of been in that phase for a little while, really about the time we get into our district season,” Avalos said. “Our practices shorten up quite a bit and that’s what we tell our kids — we’ve dealt with the fundamentals all year long, we know how to play football now. At this point, it’s studying your opponent, knowing your opponent, knowing where to be and just going out and making plays.
“Especially with kids nowadays, if you practice any longer than two hours, you’re not getting much out of it. We try to be efficient with our time and make sure they understand their assignments and let them go play.”
Junior defensive end Justin Rodriguez said the Red Devils have steadily been building toward this point and are ready to take the next step.
“We have made a lot of progress, getting bigger and faster in the weight room,” Rodriguez said. “Then as the season’s progressed, we’ve gotten better and better.
“I think we’ve seen a lot more (in the playoffs). We know how it’s going to feel. We know what we need to do to get the job done.”
While the focus this week in Rankin has been squarely on tonight’s game, Avalos said the Red Devils have been racking up experience over the past month that will pay dividends in the future for the program’s returning players.
“I think it’s very important for a program,” Avalos said of the extended season. “We do have a big freshman class and they played mostly JV ball this year. Any time you can extend your season and they can get that extra work in helps. They’re watching our varsity kids right now, watching how they prepare and picking up leadership traits.
“I think it’s extremely important for the future of your program, and not just football. I’ve always been a believer in success breeds success and we’re looking forward to a great year in all our athletics. I think it’s going to carry over in everything.”
Junior wide receiver-safety Benjamin Rios said the situation gives next year’s team an advantage the current Red Devils didn’t have.
“Going into next year, it’s going to be really helpful, knowing what to expect going to the playoffs,” Rios said. “Coming in from last year, we had no experience of how the playoffs were going to be because we got knocked off the first round.
“We just wanted to redeem ourselves this year and go as far as we could, and we’re still going.”
In McLean (12-1), the Red Devils face “a very good football team,” Avalos said, making Rankin’s mental preparation that much more of a factor.
“At this point in the year, you’ve seen all kinds of formations,” he said. “Offensively, I don’t think they’re going to do anything that we haven’t seen, but they are a very good football team. They return the 1A player of the year (running back-linebacker Ben Crockett) from last year.”