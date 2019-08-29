COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Permian Panthers

Expectations will always be high surrounding the Permian football team.
Even during seasons with few returning players from the previous year.
This year’s Panthers will have to find a way to win with only eight returning lettermen, five of them returning starters.
Still, the excitement level and prospects remain the same.
“The kids are really excited,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “They’re always excited on the first week of the game so it was a very spirited day of practice.”
With a lot of new faces on this year’s team, Ellison says he still expects his team to produce.
“Always around here, we pride ourselves on playing hard and playing fast,” Ellison said. “Our defense has looked really good early in camp. We did some good things offensively as well.
“We’re a run-first football team and a hard-nosed defensive team. We’re going to lean on that early.”
With a young group, Ellison knows his team is a work in progress.
“There are a lot of areas to work on,” Ellison said. “We need to be more consistent in our passing game. We had some good throws and catches at our scrimmage on Friday but we just need to be more consistent.”
The Panthers lost 42 seniors from last year’s team including quarterback Peyton Powell, offensive lineman Landon Peterson and defensive end Matt Jones, all who signed with Division I programs.
This year’s team features a smaller senior class of only 27.
But the team chemistry seems to be going well for Permian, according to Ellison.
“I think we have really good team chemistry working right now,” Ellison said. “This is a fun bunch of kids and they’re very coachable and they work hard. Anytime they’re challenged on something from our coaching staff, they rise to it.
“That’s the biggest thing I’ve seen from them this camp. They’re hungry and they’re eager. They want to do well and play well. They’re doing things that are putting them in position to be successful.”
The Panthers are coming off an 8-4 season that saw them go two rounds deep in the playoffs, losing to Arlington Lamar 49-35 in the area round in Abilene.
Playing alongside Midland Lee, Amarillo Tascosa (which made it to the state semifinals last year), Midland High, Odessa High and Wolfforth Frenship, the Panthers know just how competitive their district will be.
“It’s going to be tough,” Ellison said. “We have everyone in our district that’s good. We have good teams that have been established for many years. We understand the kind of teams everyone has.
“You have to throw the records out because it’s a tough district and records won’t mean anything. It’s a great district and everyone knows how to play hard-nose football.”
The schedule will always have its share of challenges and this year is no different for the Panthers.
Permian will get a tough challenge to open up the season this week when it travels to face DeSoto in a 7 p.m. contest Friday at Eagle Stadium.
After that, the Panthers host defending District 1-6A champion El Paso Franklin on Sept. 5, before perennial powerhouse Southlake Carroll comes to town on Sept. 13.
“Starting off with DeSoto, they’re a top 10 football and very talented,” Ellison said. “They’re well-coached and everything. We have a tough game ahead of us this Friday.
“El Paso Franklin is very good. They have a very good football team. They have some guys back and they’re going to be a challenge for us.
“Then we have Southlake Carroll coming here and it’s Southlake Carroll. They’re a top-10 football team. They’re going to be ready to roll.”
A unique trait about this year’s schedule is that following the Panthers’ season opener at DeSoto, Permian will be at home for the next five weeks and won’t play a game outside of the Odessa-Midland area again until its Nov. 1 district encounter at Wolfforth Frenship.
“We got lucky in a way with how everything was set up a couple of years ago,” Ellison said. “We travel to DeSoto but then we don’t leave the Midland-Odessa area for awhile until we play Frenship. It’s good.”
The Panthers will also face Palm Desert (Calif.) at home on Sept. 20 at Ratliff Stadium.
OFFENSE
Finding a replacement for Powell, who now plays at Baylor, won’t be an easy task.
Powell passed for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2018 season while rushing for 460 yards and seven scores.
But the Panthers believe they have found their answer with senior Easton Hernandez.
“At the quarterback, often times, that’s your leader and playmaker,” Ellison said. “He’s living up to those two roles. He’s done a great job. He’s a natural leader.
“As a coaching staff, we trust him and his ability. He works hard. He does a great job of being a strong leader for this team. Athletically, he does a great job of running our offense. I’m proud of him.”
Hernandez won’t be the only new face on the offense.
The Panthers also lost running back Ed Williams who rushed for 1,517 yards and 19 touchdowns, finishing sixth on Permian’s career-rushing list.
“We’re looking forward to this year,” Permian offensive coordinator Thad Fortune said. “We have a lot of new faces. We lost several good players from last year so we have a lot of new guys but I’m excited about their potential and what they can bring.”
Fortune is hopeful that Hernandez’s versatility can come into play for the Panthers.
“He’s very good,” Fortune said. “He runs the option really well. He can throw the ball really well. He’s strong and fast. He’s also a great captain and he deserves it. The guys rally around him. We’re really looking forward to what he can bring.”
The Panthers’ offense will have some experienced players returning on the line. Left guard James Bruce is a senior who’s played in the past while center Issak Gamboa started some games last season as a junior while battling injuries and right guard Sam Burns also saw playing time last year before picking up an injury.
“We’re also breaking in some new guys,” Fortune said. “We have Bobby Lopez who’s done well at left tackle. We’re excited. We’ve always had good offensive line play.”
For the most part, things have looked promising in practice for Fortune.
“One thing is that they play hard on every snap,” Fortune said. “We always try to coach and emphasize that on every play. Sometimes you get it and sometimes you don’t but their energy is high. That’s great for us.
“That’s what makes us pretty successful. They enjoy practice. Practice can always be tough but they’re a hungry group. They have a lot to prove.”
But that doesn’t mean this unit has been flawless as ball control from last Friday’s scrimmage at Lubbock-Cooper posed some problems for the Panthers.
“We’ve got to take care of the football a lot better than what we did in the scrimmage the other day at Lubbock-Cooper,” Fortune said. “That’ll never not be a point of emphasis. Ball security is a premium.
“We’ve got to do a better job of protecting the ball than what we did at Lubbock-Cooper. We have to catch the ball better. But all of those things will improve. It’s just August and we’ll get better. We just want to be a clean and crisp offense when the ball is snapped. That’ll be a season-long journey.”
DEFENSE
The Panthers will have four key players returning on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2019 season.
Permian defensive coordinator Vance Washington has been excited about the defensive line, led by left end Jake Parchman and right end Ke’Shawn Wright.
“We’re really excited going into this season,” Washington said. “We have three returning defensive linemen.
“We have Ke’Sawn Wright and Jake Parchman returning. These guys are athletic and we think these guys will be a strength for us.”
Linebacker Teo Banks, who recorded 51 tackles last year and Chase Stell, who had 90 tackles and seven interceptions last year, are back to as well.
“Linebacker, we may be a little bit young at,” Washington said. “We’re inexperienced. We graduated some good ones there. They’ve done a good job. Teo Banks has done a really good job for us, he’s going to be a good player.”
“We’re young at secondary but Chase Stell is good. He had a bunch of interceptions last year and he was really good on the ball for us last year. We’re looking for a lot of good things.
“We have a long ways to go. The effort is there and the kids are coachable. That’s one thing we require at this school. We’ve been excited about the effort that we’ve gotten from these kids.”
But Washington said his unit still has a lot to work on with some evidence from last week’s scrimmage.
“I think that we had a few mental breakdowns that were unacceptable; that’s something that’s inexcusable,” Washington said. “There were a lot of positives though.
“We were running to the football and everything. We always preach 10 plus one. I thought we did a good job of getting to the ball. We have technique that we need to work on. I think Lubbock copper gave us a couple of good looks.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker and punter Carson Roberts returns for the Panthers after a nearly flawless season last year which included a first team All-District selection.
Roberts, a senior, has converted 117 extra points since 2017 and has scored 150 points combined from field goals and PATs during that two-year span.
As a punter, Roberts averaged 38.9 yards on 23 punts with a long of 54 yards, putting eight punts inside the opponents’ 20. Opponents attempted just one punt return for minus-3 yards.
