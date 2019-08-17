  • August 17, 2019

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Alpine Fightin' Bucks - Odessa American: Football

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Alpine Fightin' Bucks

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Alpine Fightin' Bucks
2019 High School Football Preview
Alpine Fightin' Bucks
— COACHES — 

Head coach: John Fellows

Coach's overall record: 76-50.

Coach's record at school: 21-20.

Assistant coaches, duties: Jerry Dominguez, defensive coordinator; Andrew Fellows, offensive coordinator; Adam Llanez, quarterbacks; Lee Sanchez, outside linebackers; Hugh Morrissey, wide receivers; Carey Shackelford, offensive line; Frank Tabola, defensive line; Albet DeLeon, running backs, Marco Gomez, secondary.

— TEAM INFORMATION — 

2018 overall record: 5-6.

2018 district record: 2-1.

Last district title: 2012.

Last playoff appearance: 2018 (lost to Idalou in bi-district).

Stadium name: Buck Stadium.

Base offense: Spread Option.

Base defense: Odd Front.

— PLAYERS — 

Returning lettermen: 14.

Returning starters: 9 (4 offense, 5 defense).

Key returners: Aaron Fellows, Sr., QB/S; Travis Ruckman, Sr., RB/LB; Mario Hernandez, Sr., RB/LB; Mason Cavness, Jr., OL/DL; Fabian Equiha, Jr., OL/DL; Jeremiah Muse, Sr., WR; Justin Miller, Sr., WR; Julian Cano, Sr., WR/DB.

Key newcomers: Allen Vargas, Jr., RB/LB; Dom Fierro, Soph., OL/DL; Rylan McBride, Jr., OL/DL; Jayden Canaba, Soph., WR/DB.

Alpine football schedule

Aug. 30

Tornillo

7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6

at Fort Stockton

7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13

Denver City

7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20

at Wink

7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27

Kermit

7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

at McCamey

7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11

at Iraan

7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18

Open

 

Oct. 25

Anthony

7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1

Reagan County

7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8

at Crane

7:30 p.m.

Related Videos

Alpine head coach John Fellows talks with the Odessa American sports staff about the beginning of the high school football season.

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 11:45 pm

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF 2019: Alpine Fightin' Bucks By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

ALPINE Alpine would certainly like to end its recent woes in the state playoffs, and with nine starters coming back this year, there’s hope that the Fightin’ Bucks can finally bring an end to their one-and-done streak.

Coming off a 5-6 overall record in 2018, Alpine has lost in the bi-district round for four consecutive years but head coach John Fellows is excited with the players he has coming back this season.

“Like anybody else, they’re just excited to get back out and after it,” Fellows said. “We finished up the first weeks of practice and the energy has been really good this week.

“I’m really proud of the way the boys have played. They’ve come out with a lot of energy and have played very well.”

The Bucks’ last playoff win was a 41-35 victory over Colorado in 2014.

Alpine finished second behind Crane in the District 1-3A Division II standings last year with a 2-1 record, then lost to Idalou in the bi-district round last year.

With the work the players have put in the offseason, Fellows has been eager to get back to work. 

“It’s like anything else, it’s been a long time coming,” Fellows said. “It took a lot of work during the offseason and the kids have done a good job of responding.”

The Bucks return 14 lettermen and Fellows said his team’s seniors have shown strong leadership, adding it as one of the team’s strengths going into this season, though there are concerns about the offensive line.

“I think our seniors have done a great job of showing leadership and I think our offensive line has been, I wouldn’t say weak, but a little suspect in that area in recent years and I think we have a good group,” Fellows said.

The Bucks will continue running the spread option on offense while using an odd front on defense.

“It’s just like with anything else, we have a lot to work on this season,” Fellows said. “On offense, it’s just timing and getting to know some of the new stuff. We’ve been learning a new defensive scheme as well. It’s just been learning the schemes and getting better everything.”

Four starters return on offense for Alpine while five come back on defense.

Among those returning includes last year’s All-District co-defensive MVP, senior linebacker Travis Ruckman.

Junior offensive lineman Mason Cavness, who was a first team All-District selection last year is another returning asset for the Bucks.

“We’re hoping that Travis Ruckman can lead that defense,” Fellows said. “He was a defensive MVP last year in the district.

“Then on offense, we have our offensive line with Mason Cavness and Fabian Equihua; we’re surely hoping they can anchor a run for us.”

For Ruckman, the pieces are in place for the Bucks to have a good season.

“We’re excited,” Ruckman said. “We’re looking good. There’s always work to do to get better but we feel like we’re doing well.”

He’s hopeful that the work during the offseason will pay off.

“It’s been a grind at practice,” Ruckman said. “We all put in the work over the summer.

“We want to do our best and take it week by week. We just need to do our best.”

With Ruckman entering his senior year, he’s looking to make an impact.

“I know it’s going to be sad when it’s all over but we worked hard for this and we’re going to do our best this season,” he said. “It feels really good. We’ve been waiting all summer for this.”

The Bucks also bring back senior offensive lineman Jeremiah Muse, senior wide receiver Justin Miller and senior quarterback Aaron Fellows.

As far as district play goes, John Fellows is aware of the competition from the three other schools.

“I think our district as a whole is going to be better than what it was last year,” John said. “I think Anthony is going to be a lot better this year. Big Lake (Reagan County) was really young last year. They’re going to be better this year. Crane, of course, is going to be great. Coach (Jeff) Cordell does a great job. It’s going to be an interesting district race.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAMichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , on Friday, August 16, 2019 11:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
83°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: SSW at 10mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 103°/Low 79°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

saturday

weather
High 104°/Low 78°
Plenty of sun. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

sunday

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]