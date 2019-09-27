HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian pummels Los Fresnos

Just like that, the Permian football team finds itself on a winning streak.
The Panthers, who started the season on a three-game losing skid, have now won two straight with their 56-14 victory against the Los Fresnos Falcons on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium.
Playing their final nondistrict contest and their last game before heading into next week’s bye week, the Panthers (2-3) erased an early deficit to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter before scoring 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a commanding 42-7 halftime point lead.
“I’m extremely happy for our football team,” Permian head coach Jeff Ellison said. “I thought we did a good job. I was not pleased with how we started the football game. I thought we were sluggish at first, but we turned it back on. We have to do a better job of coming out.”
Los Fresnos fell to 1-4.
“We have to do better on defense and special teams,” Los Fresnos head coach Patrick Brown said. “We have to tackle better and Permian is so well coached that any mistake you make, they’ll make you pay for it. We struggled a lot tonight.”
It was a similar story to last year’s meeting between the teams, in which the Panthers won 56-0 at Ratliff Stadium.
This time, however, Los Fresnos managed to find the end zone.
The Falcons got off on the right foot, scoring on a 55-yard run by quarterback Matthew Padilla on Los Fresnos’ first drive of the game to take the early lead with 10:16 left in the opening quarter.
The scoring play came on the Falcons’ third snap of the contest.
But Permian had a very quick response, scoring on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Harper Terry to Terran Limuel with 9:18 left in the quarter.
“We were just able to refocus,” Ellison said. “I called the team up at the end of the first quarter and we got reorganized and got going. But we can’t come out and play that way in the first quarter.”
The Panthers’ kept their foot on the pedal when Alex Rose hauled in a 13-yard pass for a touchdown and Carson Roberts’ extra-point made it 14-7 with 7:21 left in the first.
“It’s always tough coming up here,” Brown said. “It’s a long drive and trying to control 110 people is like wrangling cats. It’s tough on the players. This is obviously an incredibly tough place to play.”
In the second quarter, Permian’s Neri Carrasco scored on a 40-yard touchdown reception with 9:23 left before halftime.
Permian’s Amarion Garrett then scored on a 37-yard touchdown reception to extend the Panthers’ lead with 7:38 remaining in the second quarter.
Malachi Medlock went 9 yards on a scoring run late in the first half and with Roberts’ PAT, the Panthers were in front 35-7 with 2:49 left in the second quarter.
Right before the half, Terry did it himself, scoring on a 48-yard run with 44 seconds left in the second quarter to bring the Panthers to a 42-7 halftime lead.
The Panthers began the second half the same way they ended the first as Terry scored on a 14-yard run.
Medlock scored on an 8-yard run with 2:34 left in the third quarter and Los Fresnos’ Miles McWhorter scored his team’s second touchdown with 6:24 left in the game on a 12-yard run.
“The defense was flying around tonight,” Ellison said. “They struggled on that first drive, but then they settled down and did an outstanding job. We know that they’re good because we go up against them in the spring, so I felt confident with their performance.”
The Panthers will now go into their bye week before taking on Odessa High on Oct. 11.
“This was exactly what we needed going into the bye week,” Ellison said. “We faced a good Los Fresnos team, but it was a good win for our program and for our football team. We’re now looking to get rested up and go into our bye week.”
Los Fresnos will also head into its bye week before starting district play.
“Our nondistrict schedule was very tough,” Brown said. “We faced a lot of good teams. We’re a young group but we have a week off now and we have to go into district full blast.”
