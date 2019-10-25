HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bronchos’ multi-sport athletes seek to carry over success

Multiple-sport athletes are nothing new in the landscape of high school athletics and the Odessa High football team has several players on this year’s squad.
Two of those players, cornerback Javian Edwards and receiver J.C. Ramirez, have both had plenty of success jumping.
Edwards qualified for the Region I-6A Track and Field Championships in Arlington last season and Ramirez made it to the area meet with goals of getting even further in 2020.
And after playing last season on junior varsity, the duo is trying to make the most of their opportunity on varsity as seniors.
“It was a big jump and a big transition to play in that first Friday night game,” Ramirez said. “Seeing all the fans and everyone there was exciting but once I took that in, I settled in a little bit.”
“Playing football definitely helps keep me in shape for track,” Edwards said. “We both love to jump and both love football.”
Having those two suit up on varsity has been a benefit for head coach Danny Servance, who is all for kids branching out and playing multiple sports.
“Any state championship team you see, I guarantee that they have a lot of guys out on the track team,” Servance said. “I haven’t seen any situation where there hasn’t been an array of track guys playing football. People say speed kills and it does. When you have it, it’s a weapon.”
Both Edwards and Ramirez have prominent starting roles at cornerback and wide receiver, respectively, for the Bronchos this season and each of them bring something different to the table.
“Jay is probably the best corner that we’ve got,” Servance said. “He’s got a lot of God-given ability, a big heart and is a good athlete.
“J.C. is a silent leader. He doesn’t say a lot but he’s a hard worker and the guys respect him for it.”
Speed and athleticism is something that senior Dre Cobb has plenty of as well. Like Edwards and Ramirez, he also competes on the track team but he is more focused on the sprinting events from the 100 meters to 200 and the 400 relay.
But like the others, Cobb is able to take away plenty from both sports that cross over and help each other out.
“It really helps with my work ethic,” Cobb said. “I try to push myself every day to get faster and stronger. It makes things easier when I get on the track.”
Cobb’s journey to the varsity team was different after being moved up midway through last season. Having his versatility is what stands out in Servance’s mind.
“Dre will do anything you ask him to do,” Servance said. “He’s a talented young man and whatever position you put him in, he’s going to do the best job he possibly can.”
What also makes things easier is having that encouragement from each other and all three push each other to be at their best.
“We all feed off the energy,” Ramirez said. “If we hear guys cheering us on, it gives us a confidence boost that we need, whether it’s on the track or on the sand pits.”
Odessa High is still looking for that confidence boost after struggling in its first two District 2-6A matchups. The team looks to turn it around starting tonight against Wolfforth Frenship.
It will be an adjustment for Cobb.
Cobb got a sample of that last week at Midland Lee when he replaced Diego Cervantes at quarterback after the sophomore left with an injury. Cobb will get the start tonight at quarterback for the Bronchos against Frenship. While playing under center is nothing new, he says he’ll be ready for whatever happens against the Tigers.
“There was definitely some pressure last week,” Cobb said. “I’ve played quarterback before, but there was a lot more to think about on the field. I’m definitely more confident with practice and things will slow down a little bit.”
As for Ramirez and Edwards, they too know how important this game is and understand that everyone needs to step up.
“Coach Servance told us that we had to look at this week as a playoff game,” Ramirez said. “Last week against Lee was a learning experience for us.”
“We just have to have a short-term memory,” Edwards said. “Our objective is still to try and get into the playoffs, so we have to focus, move on and be ready for Frenship.”