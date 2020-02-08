HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS: Bronchos football duo signs letters of intent

Two key players for the Odessa High football team over the last two seasons are officially moving on to the next level.
Linebacker Cade Mendoza and offensive lineman Louis Wilson signed letters of intent to continue their careers Friday in a ceremony at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Mendoza will stay home and play for UTPB, while Wilson signed with Tyler Junior College. Both are excited for the opportunity to keep playing.
“Cade and I have talked about both signing together since the day I got here,” Wilson said. “We had our talk and we both knew what we we’re going to do and to see this finally happen makes me happy.”
Mendoza shared a similar sentiment with his teammate and also took a moment to step back and reflect on his accomplishment.
“It just feels amazing,” Mendoza said. “All the hard work and long nights are finally coming in and paying off.”
Mendoza’s hard work was evident on the field over the last two seasons with the Bronchos. The all-district linebacker racked up 93 tackles with 15 tackles for loss in his junior season and was a team captain his senior year.
He even saw time at running back to help Odessa High deal with the injuries over the course of the season.
Aside from being close to home, Mendoza said that he was impressed by the growth and improvement that the UTPB program has made on and off the field with the new sports complex still under construction on campus.
“That new facility that they’re putting in is awesome,” Mendoza said. “I also got a chance to meet a lot of the players and see that it’s a real brotherhood. They’re doing some great things over there and I’m happy to be part of it.”
Wilson is also happy to be continuing his career about 450 miles east on I-20 at Tyler Junior College. He joins the Apaches program after being a mainstay at left tackle for the Bronchos the last two seasons after moving in from California before his junior season.
His consistent play helped him earn all-district honors as well as an all-state selection his senior year.
Like Mendoza, Wilson noted that the brotherhood and strong sense of family around the program made it the right fit for him.
“They treat you like family and they make sure that they take care of their kids,” Wilson said. “They want to make sure that you can get there and out to the next level and it just felt like a big program. “
He also added that there was one more reminder of home when he visited.
“It felt like home back in California,” Wilson said. “It’s much greener and I felt welcome over there.”
Seeing two of his team captains getting a chance to continue their careers made Odessa High head football coach and athletic coordinator Danny Servance proud. He believes that both players found the right fit and that will help them be successful moving forward.
“It’s a great day for Odessa High football,” Servance said. “That’s what all the hard work and dedication is for. To see both of those guys continue their education and play at the next level and get that payoff is tremendous.”
Friday marked the end of a long journey for both players that was made longer due to inclement weather cancelling the previous two days of school.
Both Mendoza and Wilson understand, however, there is a new chapter awaiting them and are ready for what lies ahead.
“The coaches basically told me that you have to work hard for everything and that nothing is given,” Mendoza said. “That’s one of the lessons I learned here at Odessa High and one that I’m going to take with me at UTPB.”
As for Wilson, his goals are to continue to develop as a player and turn that into an eventual starting spot on the team.
“I’m going to make sure I represent West Texas well,” Wilson said. “I’m going to work hard and do my best so that I can make a name for myself out there.”