HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian's Rose knows importance of senior leadership

Permian’s Alex Rose knows just how important is to become a senior leader.
The slot receiver looks to make the most of that opportunity this season as tries to make an impact on the Panthers’ offense.
“This is my last season so I’m looking forward to having a really good season,” Rose said. “I want to compete every day and go out and win a district championship.”
He also understands that he has to be as belligerent on the field as much as possible.
“I want to go out and be aggressive and block very aggressive and run very hard,” Rose said. “I want to help my team out in every aspect of the game.”
The Panthers’ offense has gotten off to a slow start this season, compiling only 276 total yards in their first game, a 35-14 loss to the DeSoto Eagles.
In that game, Rose managed to find the end zone, scoring on an 11-yard carry. It was one of only two times that he ran the ball in that game, finishing with 14 yards rushing.
Last week against El Paso Franklin,, Rose had a slightly better evening as he ended up with 34 yards on seven carries and a touchdown in a 49-28 loss to the Cougars at Ratliff Stadium.
Despite losing, the Panthers’ Rose feels like he and his offensive teammates took a step forward.
“It was a definitely a step in the right direction,” Rose said. “We can do much better. We can put up more than 28 points against a good team and we look to prove that against Southlake Carroll.”
Rose has played a few different positions over the last few years. His freshman year, he played at running back before being moved to receiver.
He’s also played a little bit of cornerback in the past, as well.
Adapting on the go has been the name of the game for him when he transitioned to different positions.
“You have to adapt,” Rose said. “You just have to. If coach tells me to memorize plays, I make sure to memorize them and write them down. I practice and go out and attack.”
Going into this season, Rose has felt more relaxed with his role on offense.
“Everything is more relaxed and more in place,” Rose said. “I’m more comfortable with where I need to be and where I need to go. Coach has a certain thing, I know exactly where to go and where I need to be. I just go in and do what I need to do.”
Coming into this season with only five starters returning from last year, Rose has had to become more of a leader which has been the biggest difference for him, he feels compared to previous seasons at Permian.
“My leadership has certainly had to step up because I’m a senior now and we have guys, a lot of them young, so I have to help them out and make sure that they’re ready,” Rose said. “You have to go out and play harder. You have to lead by example. It’s not all just words and talking.”
To do that, he’s worked out with the lowerclassmen.
“I work out with some of the young guys,” Rose said. “I’m pushing them and if they have a certain max, that they go above and beyond it. Get started and get stronger.
“I’ve had to lift more than them and run faster than them and push them and make sure that they get every rep. You have to make sure that they don’t skip workouts and show up on time and pick them up when they need it.”
His effort hasn’t gone unnoticed by Permian head coach Jeff Ellison
“Alex got some playing time in the past and he’s done a good job for us,” Ellison said. “Anytime, you’ve got a senior in that position at slot, it plays a major role on our offense and he also has roles on special teams. Alex has done a good job of doing whatever he needs to for this football team in order for it to be successful.
“He’s been behind some guys who are great football players and this is his time to step up so as far as a lot of seniors, you have to step up during your senior year so with Alex, he’s got to see what it takes to be successful. Now in return, he has to lead the younger guys behind him.”
The Panthers (0-2) look to get in the win column tonight when they take on perennial powerhouse Southlake Carroll (2-0) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Ratliff Stadium. Rose and his teammates know what needs to be done.
“We took some loses but we have to keep working and fly to the ball,” Rose said. “We have to do better on offense.
“We’re looking to come in and dominate and take advantage of playing at home. We have to put on a home for the fans and for ourselves.”
Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.