HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Frenship freshman sets pace at Odessa Invite

Wollforth Frenship’s Faith Zint was just another of the more than 50 runners entered in the Girls Varsity race at the Odessa Invitational.

When the horn sounded, Zint quickly showed, however, that she was like none of those surrounding her on the starting line.

Opening up a quick lead, Zint extended her margin throughout the 3-mile event, running away with the title in the Girls Varsity race Thursday at UTPB Park.

The Lady Tigers’ freshman, competing in her first varsity event, stopped the watches in 20 minutes, 24.69 seconds, the lone runner over the final few hundred yards after leaving the other competitors in her wake along the way.

Permian’s Raeley Howard was second in 21:01.59, with Frenship’s Devin Moore finishing third in 21:29.66.

Odalis Lujan was the top finisher for Odessa High, placing 12th in 22:22.31.

The Lady Tigers won the team title with 51 points. Lubbock-Cooper (65), San Angelo Central (85), Abilene High (96) and Odessa High (106) rounded out the top five. Permian (112) finished sixth.

“I was just trying to keep up with her,” Howard said. “I haven’t seen her before; she’s fast.

“This was a good race for us as a team. We’ve been working hard and our times are starting to come down.”

In Zint’s situation, Wolfforth Frenship coach Amanda Kirkpatrick didn’t have any benchmark times to rely on, having to take a wait-and-see approach from the start.

She liked what she saw.

“I had some JV runners telling me about this girl that was really fast, who played soccer,” Kirkpatrick said. “It took a while but she finally said she wanted to try it.

“She doesn’t like a lot of attention. But she’s come over and fit right in with the team and she did a great job today.”

At the start, Zint already was pushing toward the front, leading her teammates over the first half-mile of the course as the runners settled into their pace.

At that point, Zint already held a lead of 20 yards over Howard, with the rest of the field beginning to string out behind them. As the distance and pace increased, Zint continued to separate herself from Howard, as well.

Howard also was running a solid race, keeping the rest of the field at bay while trying to reel in Zint over the final 1.5 miles.

Permian coach Darchelle Welch was very happy with all the Lady Panthers’ effort and is looking forward to a return to the course at the end of the month for the District 2-6A Championships.

The team practices at UTPB each day.

“Raeley ran a great race,” Welch said. “Great stride, great pace.

“One of the benefits of coming here is that you don’t see the same thing every day. We can run on the soccer fields, on the road (walking paths) or along this course.”