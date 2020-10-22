HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys win Abilene Invitational

ABILENE The Permian boys cross country team added another meet title to its resume, winning the Abilene Invitational Thursday at Sherrod Park.

The Panthers totaled 57 points behind three top-10 finishers, led by Christian Chavez, who was third in 17 minutes, 14.28 seconds. Andy Sotelo (ninth, 17:45.75) and Adriel Hinijos (10th, 17:53.62) were Permian’s next two runners.

Abilene High, led by individual winner Andruw Villa (16:37.18), was second with 69 points, while Odessa High was third with 94.

The Bronchos’ Adrian Lujan (fourth, 17:21.88) finished right behind Chavez, while Joseph Flotte was 13th in 18:17.72.

In the girls division, Permian was third with 74 points and Odessa High was fourth with 109. Abilene High, behind individual winner Marin Murray (20:50.53) won the team title with 41 points. Snyder (72) edged Permian for second.

The Lady Panthers were led by Raeley Howard (second, 21:19.12) and Kendall Mathis (third, 21:33.47). Odessa High was led by Odalis Lujan (11th, 23:05.81) and Kayla Ramirez (16th, 23:22.37).