  • October 22, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys win Abilene Invitational - Odessa American: Boys

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys win Abilene Invitational

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 22, 2020 7:59 pm

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian boys win Abilene Invitational OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ABILENE The Permian boys cross country team added another meet title to its resume, winning the Abilene Invitational Thursday at Sherrod Park.

The Panthers totaled 57 points behind three top-10 finishers, led by Christian Chavez, who was third in 17 minutes, 14.28 seconds. Andy Sotelo (ninth, 17:45.75) and Adriel Hinijos (10th, 17:53.62) were Permian’s next two runners.

Abilene High, led by individual winner Andruw Villa (16:37.18), was second with 69 points, while Odessa High was third with 94.

The Bronchos’ Adrian Lujan (fourth, 17:21.88) finished right behind Chavez, while Joseph Flotte was 13th in 18:17.72.

In the girls division, Permian was third with 74 points and Odessa High was fourth with 109. Abilene High, behind individual winner Marin Murray (20:50.53) won the team title with 41 points. Snyder (72) edged Permian for second.

The Lady Panthers were led by Raeley Howard (second, 21:19.12) and Kendall Mathis (third, 21:33.47). Odessa High was led by Odalis Lujan (11th, 23:05.81) and Kayla Ramirez (16th, 23:22.37).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, October 22, 2020 7:59 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
74°
Humidity: 59%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 74°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 56°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 75°/Low 54°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]