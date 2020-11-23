HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Buena Vista girls third at state meet

ROUND ROCK The Buena Vista girls cross country team earned a state trophy Monday for the second year in a row, finishing third in the Class 1A team standings at Old Settlers Park.

The Lady Longhorns totaled 98 points, finishing behind winner Nazareth (51) and Cumby Miller Grove (70). Buena Vista, which finished second last year, was led by Mariana Sanchez (11th place, 13 minutes, 1.38 seconds) and Ireland Sanchez (12th, 13:02.17).

Other scoring runners for the Lady Longhorns were Melissa Esquivel (38th, 13:50.67), Kylie Dominguez (57th, 14:08.36) and Fernanda Malagon (66, 14:16.98). Rounding out the lineup were Kiara Corona (73rd, 14:23.09) and Melanie Malagon (95th, 14:55.50).

Three other area runners competed. Marfa’s Ummi Chanez was 13th in 13:02.21 with teammate Aundrea Garcia 58th in 14:09.64. Rankin’s Taylor Ramos placed 52nd in 14:02.75.

In the 1A boys race, Rankin finished eighth in the team standings with 189 points. The Red Devils were led by Carlos Cura, who finished 38th overall in 17:47.84. Individual qualifiers Emmanuel Serna of Balmorhea (28th, 17:37.87) and Mathew Pena of Buena Vista (31st, 17:40.60) also finished in the top third of the field of 119 runners.

In the Class 3A boys race, Crane’s William Hall was 28th in 16:39.14, followed immediately by Alpine’s D’Angelo Gonzales, who was 29th in 16:39.20. Crane’s Armando Hernandez was 71st in 17:30.84.