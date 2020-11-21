HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews trio honored

Three Andrews cross country runners were recognized Friday for their efforts with selection to the Class 4A All-Region Team released by the Cross County Coaches Association of Texas.

Derek Hernandez, Matthew Villarreal and Devan Lujan earned three of the 14 selections for the award. The trio helped the Mustangs finish in third place as a team at the Region I-4A Cross Country Championships on Nov. 10 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock to qualify for the state meet for the 10th straight year.

Hernandez finished eighth overall in the regional meet while, Villarreal and Lujan finished 11th and 15th, respectively.

Andrews is one of 12 teams vying for a state title in the Class 4A state met set for Tuesday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.