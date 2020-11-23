HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Andrews continues state meet streak

If there’s one thing the Andrews High School athletic programs know about, it’s maintaining and extending streaks of postseason success.

While the Andrews girls golf team has won eight consecutive state championships and 10 of the last 12, the Mustangs’ boys cross country team will make its 10th consecutive at the UIL state meet in the Class 4A boys race at 12:30 p.m. today at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

“When I first came into the program four years ago, I knew it was really established,” Andrews boys cross country coach Wade Floyd said. “I was and still am good friends with (predecessor Michelle) Richardson. When she retired, she kind of pushed me into the position, talked me into applying for it. I was real grateful for that.

“When the kids come into our cross country program as a seventh-grader in our junior high program, they know we expect excellence. They know our goal is not a district championship and it’s not to qualify for region. Our goal is state.”

The one thing separating the two Andrews streaks is the big prize. While girls golf has 16 state championships since 1987, boys cross country has a pair of second-place finishes, one an excruciating two-point loss to Decatur in 2018.

“The feeling is now we’ve been to state. Now our goal is that state championship,” Floyd said. It’s eluded us these 10 years. We’ve been there. We’ve done the state thing for 10 years, now we’re pushing for that first state championship. We’ve come really close a couple of times.

“Qualifying for state is a huge part. It’s the first step. But our mindset now to keep the legacy alive is to push for a state championship. Hopefully, we can move away from just qualifying for state to pushing for the legacy our girls golf team has in winning state year in and year out.”

The Mustangs earned their return to state with a third-place finish at the Region I-4A meet on Nov. 10 in Lubbock.

“My freshman year (2017), it was really exciting to go as a freshman,” said Matthew Villarreal, a senior who will be running in his fourth state meet. “I already had big expectations because I usually the third or fourth runner on the team as a freshman. You always get that pressure, especially my sophomore year knowing that we had the potential to win state but came up short against Decatur.”

Andrews edged Argyle by two points at the regional meet to keep the streak alive.

“It’s just that me and the guys have been through so much,” Villarreal said. “We really concentrated at the end of the year. At the beginning of the year, we just pushed ourselves to get our times from last year, then we improved on that.

“It’s just constant work and a grind. This year’s been especially hard on us. We tragically lost a member of our cross country team and the mother of one of our runners on the girls side we were really close to. We just try to keep on pushing and run for them. Everything we do is for them.”

Despite the close call at the regional meet, Floyd said, the Mustangs are in a good position to achieve their ultimate goal.

“We’ve got an older, more veteran group this year than we’ve had in the past,” he said. We have five runners have been to state at least once with our team. In addition to Matthew, we have Devan Lujan and Derek Hernandez, who have both been to state three times for us.

Floyd expanded on how that experience hepled his team in getting out of a tough region.

“The veteran aspect of it, the know-how of exactly what is required to get to state year in and year out, has been a big benefit for us,” he said. “It’s kind of tough to get there when you’re young and don’t really quite know what to expect.

“But when you have some veterans that have been there and know the work ethic that’s necessary, that’s key. Really, that was the key for us this year.”