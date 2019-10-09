  • October 9, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Odessa Invitational set for Thursday afternoon - Odessa American: Boys

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Odessa Invitational set for Thursday afternoon

Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 6:44 pm

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Odessa Invitational set for Thursday afternoon OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa Invitational cross country meet will be held today at UTPB, with the races getting underway at 1:30 p.m.

Up first will be the Small Schools Girls (Class 1A-4A) race, followed by the Small School Boys race at 2:15 p.m.

The Large School Girls (Class 5A-6) race is scheduled for 3 p.m., with the Large School Boys event to follow at 3:45 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

