Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 6:44 pm
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Odessa Invitational set for Thursday afternoon
The Odessa Invitational cross country meet will be held today at UTPB, with the races getting underway at 1:30 p.m.
Up first will be the Small Schools Girls (Class 1A-4A) race, followed by the Small School Boys race at 2:15 p.m.
The Large School Girls (Class 5A-6) race is scheduled for 3 p.m., with the Large School Boys event to follow at 3:45 p.m.
