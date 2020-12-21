HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Odessa High visits Permian for matinee

The Odessa High girls basketball team travels to face rival Permian in a District 2-6A matinee at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (6-8 overall, 1-1 in district) struggled Friday against San Angelo Central, losing 54-25, on the road.

The Lady Panthers (1-8, 0-1) are looking to right the ship after struggling through nondistrict play and then falling to Wolfforth Frenship on Friday.