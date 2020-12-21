  • December 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Odessa High visits Permian for matinee - Odessa American: Girls

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Odessa High visits Permian for matinee

Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 6:10 pm

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Odessa High visits Permian for matinee OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls basketball team travels to face rival Permian in a District 2-6A matinee at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (6-8 overall, 1-1 in district) struggled Friday against San Angelo Central, losing 54-25, on the road.

The Lady Panthers (1-8, 0-1) are looking to right the ship after struggling through nondistrict play and then falling to Wolfforth Frenship on Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Monday, December 21, 2020 6:10 pm.

