GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian hosts Lubbock High, OHS visits Brownfield

The Permian girls basketball team will look to get things going on the right track when it hosts Lubbock High at 6 p.m. Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse. The Lady Panthers (0-5) are looking for their first win of the season after falling 71-24 at home to Lubbock Monterey on Tuesday.
The Odessa High girls will try to extend their winning streak in a road matchup at 6 p.m. Friday at Brownfield. The Lady Bronchos (4-4) defeated Fort Stockton 72-26 at home Tuesday to win their third straight game. Brownfield enters the game at No. 19 in the Class 3A TABC rankings.
