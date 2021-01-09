GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High suffers district road loss

WOLFFORTH A slow start proved costly for the Odessa High girls basketball team as the Lady Bronchos fell 81-39 to Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play Friday at The Tiger Pit.

The Lady Bronchos (9-10 overall, 3-3 district) trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime against the Lady Tigers (14-4 overall, 5-0 district). Frenship got an offensive boost with 10 made 3-pointers for the game.

Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High with 11 points.

Lataviah Miller led Frenship with a game-high 15 points and was one of four Lady Tigers to finish in double figures scoring. Addison McClure and Airron Gaydon had 13 points each while Abbi Holder had 11.