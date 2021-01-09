  • January 9, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High suffers district road loss

Wolfforth Frenship 81, Odessa High 39

ODESSA HIGH (9-10 Overall, 3-3 District 2-6A)

Kheeauna Lide 3 0-1 6, Nesha Stephens 2 1-2 7, Kitzia Orozco 0 0-0 0, Amber Escontrias 3 0-0 7, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 1-2 3, Melina Escogido 1 2-4 4, Elizabeth Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 0 1-2 1, Deoshanay Henderson 5 1-3 11. Totals 15 6-13 39.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (14-4, 5-0)

Elena Noyola 0 0-0 0, Abbi Watson 1 0-0 3, Abbi Holder 5 0-0 11, Hannah Page 2 0-0 4, Avery Siler 1 1-2 4, Riley Roberts 2 0-0 5, Lataviah Miller 6 1-1 15, Airron Gaydon 4 2-2 13, Desiree Jefferson 0 2-2 2, Mikah Chapman 0 2-4 2, Addison McClure 5 3-3 13, Zaria Fowler 1 0-0 3, Abby Boyce 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 11-14 81.

Odessa High............. 7.... 7     6   19   —    39

Wolfforth Frenship. 20.. 15   26   20   —    81

3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Stephens 2, Escontrias 1), Wolfforth Frenship 10 (Gaydon 3, Miller 2, Fowler 1, Watson 1, Holder 1, Siler 1, Roberts 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 14, Wolfforth Fresnship 17. Fouled out — Odessa High: Henderson. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, January 9, 2021 7:35 pm

WOLFFORTH A slow start proved costly for the Odessa High girls basketball team as the Lady Bronchos fell 81-39 to Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play Friday at The Tiger Pit.

The Lady Bronchos (9-10 overall, 3-3 district) trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime against the Lady Tigers (14-4 overall, 5-0 district). Frenship got an offensive boost with 10 made 3-pointers for the game.

Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High with 11 points.

Lataviah Miller led Frenship with a game-high 15 points and was one of four Lady Tigers to finish in double figures scoring. Addison McClure and Airron Gaydon had 13 points each while Abbi Holder had 11.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, January 9, 2021 7:35 pm. | Tags: , ,

