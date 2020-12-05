GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls on road

BROWNFIELD The Odessa High girls basketball team was dealt a 63-50 loss Friday night to Brownfield in a nondistrict game.

The Lady Bronchos (4-5) led 19-16 after the first quarter, but were then outscored 24-8 in the second quarter and spent the rest of the game catching up.

Nesha Stephens scored 20 points before fouling out to lead the Lady Bronchos. Deoshanay Henderson scored eight points and Nevaeh Carrasco had seven.

Lindsey Herrera and Tia Johnson each had 13 points for the Lady Cubs (5-0), who had four players in double figures.