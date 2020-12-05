- Brownfield 63, Odessa High 50
-
ODESSA HIGH (4-5)
Kheeauna Lide 2 3-6 7, Nesha Stephens 7 2 4 20, Amber Escrontrias 1 3-4 5, Nevaeh Carrasco 3 0-1 7, Melina Escogido 1 0-0 3, Paige Byford 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 4 0-2 8. Totals 18 8-17 50.
BROWNFIELD (5-0)
Rhianna Miranda 0 0-0 0, Ashley Ramirez 2 0-0 4, Lindsey Herrera 6 0-0 13, Dabria Blackwell 3 1-2 8, Gabi Fields 5 0-0 10, Raelee Garza 1 0-0 2, Brianne Franco 1 0-0 2, Tia Johnson 5 3-4 13, Deja Johnson 2 7-9 11. Totals 25 11-15 63.
Odessa High 19 8 10 13 — 50
Brownfield 16 24 10 13 — 63
3-Point goals — Odessa High 6 (Stephens 4, Carrasco 1, Escojido 1), Brownfield 2 (Herrera 1, Blackwell 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 16, Brownfield 11. Fouled out — Stephens. Technical fouls — none.
Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:29 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls on road
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
BROWNFIELD The Odessa High girls basketball team was dealt a 63-50 loss Friday night to Brownfield in a nondistrict game.
The Lady Bronchos (4-5) led 19-16 after the first quarter, but were then outscored 24-8 in the second quarter and spent the rest of the game catching up.
Nesha Stephens scored 20 points before fouling out to lead the Lady Bronchos. Deoshanay Henderson scored eight points and Nevaeh Carrasco had seven.
Lindsey Herrera and Tia Johnson each had 13 points for the Lady Cubs (5-0), who had four players in double figures.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Girls,
Odessa High
on
Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:29 pm.
| Tags:
Nesha Stephens,
Deoshanay Henderson,
Nevaeh Carrasco