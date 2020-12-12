GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL Odessa High comeback bid falls short

Odessa High’s second-half performance wasn’t enough as the Lady Bronchos came up short against Lubbock High, 46-43, Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Westerners improved to 3-6 on the season, while the Lady Bronchos dropped to 4-7.

Nesha Stephens led the Lady Bronchos with a game-high 21 points.

Maddie Wootan led Lubbock High with 12 points.

“It was a huge win for us,” Lubbock High coach Brent Palmer said. “We really needed a road win against a good team. Odessa High is very athletic team. A lot more than we are. I thought we did a good job of being disciplined when we needed to be. It was a good win for us.”

Odessa High coach Marcus Chapa pointed out his team’s struggles from the floor during the game.

“We’re just averaging 42 percent from the field and we came in at 21 tonight,” Chapa said. “The shots just didn’t fall. We did a good job, defensively. Offensively, the shots just weren’t there. We had some looks and I think we played well. Our shooting percentage just wasn’t there.”

The Lady Westerners opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to thwart Odessa High’s comeback.

After getting behind early in the first quarter, the Lady Westerners used an 8-0 run to take an 8-2 lead over the Lady Bronchos in the first quarter, getting a 3-pointer by Naveah Ramirez.

The Lady Bronchos ended the run with a basket by Amber Escontrias. Kheeauna Lide followed up with an inside jumper, cutting the deficit to two points for the Lady Bronchos.

The Lady Westerners used a late run to close out the first quarter with a 16-9 lead.

Stephens made three free throws early in the second quarter to reduce the Lady Bronchos’ deficit and Deoshanay Henderson hit a jump shot as Odessa High held Lubbock High scoreless in the first couple of minutes in the second quarter and trailed 16-14 at the 3:40 mark.

Lubbock High ended its scoring drought with 1:31 left in the half when Ramirez made a pair of free throws for an 18-15 lead.

The Lady Westerners used baskets from Claudia Villa and Courtlynn Phillips as the half ended to take a 22-15 lead.

The Lady Bronchos began the third quarter on a promising 8-2 run to remain on the Lady Westerners’ heels, pulling within one point.

Stephens then went on a 5-0 run, scoring on a 3-pointer and following it up with a transition layup and the Lady Bronchos suddenly found themselves ahead 28-24 with 3:33 on the clock.

The teams traded baskets and the Lady Bronchos inched ahead 35-33 after a basket by Melina Escogido at the end of the third.

The Lady Westerners regained the lead with a run to start the fourth quarter and were able to hold on to the final horn.

“I thought we hit some big shots in the fourth quarter,” Palmer said. “We handled the ball much better and didn’t have many turnovers and I think that was the difference in the game. Our rebounding and hitting those shots were huge.”

Odessa High will face Lubbock Coronado at 11 a.m. Saturday at OHS Fieldhouse.

“We have to shoot better,” Chapa said. “It was one of those deals where we were the better ball club but couldn’t make the shots when we needed to.”