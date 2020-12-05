- Permian 46, Lubbock High 39
LUBBOCK HIGH (2-3)
Navaeh Ramirez 3 3-4 10, Courtlynn Phillips 2 0-0 4, Ciara Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Eowyn Shires 1 0-0 2, Trinity Gentry 2 0-0 6, Shamesha Tipton 0 1-2 1, Maddie Wootan 5 0-1 10, Chaemi McDonald 0 0-0 0, Claudia Villa 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 4-7 39.
PERMIAN (1-4)
Caytlen Juarez 1 0-0 2, Bailey Wight 4 1-2 9, Camilla Leal 0 1-1 1, Karen Guzman 3 6-9 14, Biyyanah Ellis 2 0-0 5, Ejaelyn Miller 4 4-4 12, Chloe Mosley 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-0 0, Sara Chavez 1 1-7 3. Totals 15 13-23 46.
Lubbock High 1 12 15 11 — 39
Permian 11 10 12 13 — 46
3-Point goals — Lubbock High 3 (Ramirez 1, Gentry 2), Permian 3 (Guzman 2, Ellis 1). Total fouls — Lubbock High 17, Permian 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:39 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers notch first win of season
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Permian Lady Panthers basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday, beating Lubbock High 46-39 in nondistrict action at the Permian Fieldhouse.
Permian jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first period and held off the Lady Westerners the rest of the way.
Karen Guzman scored a game-high 14 points the Lady Panthers. Ejaelyn Miller added 12 points.
Neveah Ramirez and Maddie Wootan each scored 10 points for Lubbock High.
