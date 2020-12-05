  • December 5, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers notch first win of season

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers notch first win of season

Permian 46, Lubbock High 39

LUBBOCK HIGH (2-3)

Navaeh Ramirez 3 3-4 10, Courtlynn Phillips 2 0-0 4, Ciara Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Eowyn Shires 1 0-0 2, Trinity Gentry 2 0-0 6, Shamesha Tipton 0 1-2 1, Maddie Wootan 5 0-1 10, Chaemi McDonald 0 0-0 0, Claudia Villa 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 4-7 39.

PERMIAN (1-4)

Caytlen Juarez 1 0-0 2, Bailey Wight 4 1-2 9, Camilla Leal 0 1-1 1, Karen Guzman 3 6-9 14, Biyyanah Ellis 2 0-0 5, Ejaelyn Miller 4 4-4 12, Chloe Mosley 0 0-0 0, Rylee Talbot 0 0-0 0, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-0 0, Sara Chavez 1 1-7 3. Totals 15 13-23 46.

Lubbock High 1 12 15 11 — 39

Permian 11 10 12 13 — 46

3-Point goals — Lubbock High 3 (Ramirez 1, Gentry 2), Permian 3 (Guzman 2, Ellis 1). Total fouls — Lubbock High 17, Permian 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.

Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:39 pm

Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:39 pm

The Permian Lady Panthers basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday, beating Lubbock High 46-39 in nondistrict action at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Permian jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first period and held off the Lady Westerners the rest of the way.

Karen Guzman scored a game-high 14 points the Lady Panthers. Ejaelyn Miller added 12 points.

Neveah Ramirez and Maddie Wootan each scored 10 points for Lubbock High.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:39 pm. | Tags: ,

