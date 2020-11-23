  • November 23, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos rally, finish strong in win

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos rally, finish strong in win

Odessa High 63, Snyder 45

SNYDER

Taryn Nobles 1 0-2 2, Aaliyah Braziel 4 3-4 11, Melanie Martinez 2 1-2 5, Amy Martinez 1 0-1 2, Kamiah Davis 5 2-2 14, Abby Benitez 0 0-2 0, Peyten Grope 1 2-2 4, Hayley Humphrey 3 1-2 7, Kirsten Luera 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-17 45.

ODESSA HIGH

Kheeauna Lide 3 0-0 8, Nesha Stephens 6 2-3 15, K.Orozco 0 0-0 0, Amber Escontrias 4 1-2 11, Neveah Carrasco 2 0-0 4, Melina Escogido 1 0-0 3, E.Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 0 0-0 0, Deoshanay Henderson 10 2-3 22. Totals 26 5-8 63.

Snyder.................... 22.... 8     7     8   —    45

Odessa High........... 14.. 26   14     9   —    63

3-Point goals — Snyder 2 (Davis 2), Odessa High 6 (Lide 2, Stephens 1, Escontrias 2, Escogido 1). Total fouls — Snyder 12, Odessa High 19. Fouled out — Byford. Technical fouls — none.

The Odessa High girls basketball team turned things around quickly Monday to defeat Snyder 63-45 at the Odessa High Fieldhouse.

Down 22-14 after the first quarter, the Lady Bronchos posted a 26-8 edge in the second to take a 10-point halftime lead. Snyder managed just 23 point over the final three periods as Odessa High cranked up the defensive pressure.

Deoshanay Henderson scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Bronchos. Nesha Stephens added 15 points and Amber Escontrias scored 11.

Snyder was led by Kamiah Davis with 14 points and Aaliyah Braziel with 11.

Odessa High hosts another matinee game when Abilene Cooper visits at noon Tuesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

