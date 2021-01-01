GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos drop district road game

MIDLAND The Midland Lee Lady Rebels got just enough separation early Friday and held on to defeat the Odessa High Lady Bronchos 48-42 in District 2-6A girls basketball action.

Sa’Nya Green scored a game-high 15 points to lead Lee (7-5 overall, 1-1 district). Nesha Stephens led Odessa High (8-9, 2-2) with 12 points.

Lee opened the game with a 7-0 run and led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter. Odessa High, which trailed 24-19 at halftime and 34-28 after three quarters, closed the gap to 39-38 on Melinda Escogido’s 3-pointer with 4:40 to go. The Lady Rebels outscored OHS 9-4 the rest of the way to hold on.