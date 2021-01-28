GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos aim to stay in contention

The Odessa High girls basketball team will be scoreboard watching as it travels to face Abilene High in District 2-6A play Friday, while Permian tries to win its first district game of the season.

The Lady Bronchos (10-13 overall, 4-6 in district) need a victory against the Lady Eagles (4-14, 2-7) and a loss by Midland High to climb back into a tie for the final playoff berth with one week remaining in the regular season.