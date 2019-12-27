  • December 27, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers bounce back at Caprock Classic - Odessa American: Girls

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers bounce back at Caprock Classic

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 8:39 pm

LUBBOCK The Permian girls basketball team came back from Thursday’s first-round loss at the Caprock Classic to defeat Borger 61-34 in Friday’s second round.

The Lady Panthers, who opened the tournament with 73-20 loss to Lubbock Monterey, fared much better in Friday’s game. Natalie Baeza scored 11 points to lead Permian (4-14) with Karen Guzman adding 10 points. The duo combined for three 3-pointers in the victory.

Permian enjoyed balanced scoring with Daysia Christian and Jennifer Arnold each scoring eight points, while Jae Savage added seven points.

Ashlynn Bridges led Borger with eight points, while Maggie Buttermore and Kyli Hernandez each scored seven.

In Thursday’s loss, Guzman scored five points to lead Permian with Christian and Aeriell Washington each scoring four.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, December 27, 2019 8:39 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

