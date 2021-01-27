  • January 27, 2021

PERMIAN BASIN SCOREBOARD: College, high scoll scoreboard for Jan. 27

PERMIAN BASIN SCOREBOARD: College, high scoll scoreboard for Jan. 27

Posted: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 5:52 pm

PERMIAN BASIN SCOREBOARD: College, high scoll scoreboard for Jan. 27 OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Angelo State def. UTPB

25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Tuesday, At Falcon Dome

Kills — Angelo State: Kailyn Gilbreath 14, Sophia Berg 9, Nailah Gordon 7, Baileigh Allen 4, Elsa Lamphere 3, Lindsey Ledyard 2. UTPB: Taurie Magee 8, Isela Murillo 7, Marissa Aguilar 5, Aquincia Strambler 5, Netanya Allison 1, Lexi Long 1, Cassandra Rother 1.

Blocks — Angelo State: Lindsey Ledyard .5, Nailah Gordon 1, Kailyn Gilbreath 1, Baleigh Allen 1.5, Sophia Berg 1.5, Elsa Lamphere .5. UTPB: Isela Murillo 1, Taurie Magee 1.5, Lexi Long 1.5, Analise Lucio .5, Aquincia Strambler 1.5

Assists — Angelo State: Lindsey Ledyard 25, Chloe Patton 4, Kailyn Gilbreath 2, Anamarija Mikovic 2, Elsa Lamphere 1. UTPB: Analise Lucio 20, Karli Stanley 3, Lanai Hurd 1.

Digs — Angelo State: Lindsey Ledyard 8, Kailyn Gilbreath 7, Chloe Patton 7, Makenna Hanssen 6, Elsa Lamphere 5, Morgan Preston 3, Nailah Gordon 1, Sophia Berg 1, Anamarija Mikovic 1. UTPB: Lanai Hurd 10, Isela Murillo 5, Analise Lucio 5, Erica Lozano 3, Dayle Doggett 3, Netanya Allison 3, Taurie Magee 2, Marissa Aguilar 1, Karli Stanley 1, Lexi Long 1, Aquincia Strambler 1.

Aces — Angelo State: Kailyn Gilbreath 2, Chloe Patton 2, Lindsey Ledyard 1. UTPB: Erica Lozano 1, Lanai Hurd 1, Daylee Doggett 1, Karli Stanley 1, Cassandra Rother 1.

Records

Angelo State 1-0 overall, 1-0 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 0-1, 0-1.

 

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS

District 2-6A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

x-Wolfforth Frenship.............. 17        5          8         1

x-San Angelo Central............ 14        5          7         1

x-Midland Lee...................... 13        7          7         2

Midland High........................ 10      12          4         5

Odessa High........................ 10      13          4         6

Abilene High........................... 4      14          2         7

Permian.................................. 1      17          0       10

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Midland Lee 46, Odessa High 24

Midland High 52, Permian 39

Wolfforth Frenship 96, Abilene High 30

San Angelo Central, open

Thursday, Jan. 28

Wolfforth Frenship at San Angelo Central, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

San Angelo Central at Permian, 6:30 p.m.

Odessa High at Abilene High, 6:30 p.m.

Midland High at Midland Lee, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship, open

 

Midland Lee 46, Odessa High 24

Tuesday, OHS Fieldhouse

MIDLAND LEE (13-7 Overall, 7-2 District 2-6A)

Myleah Young 4 0-0 11, Sa’Nya Green 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Green 6 0-0 17, Jazmyn Johnson 1 0-0 2, Almira Schuman 0 0-2 0, Loredana Fouonji 0 5-6 5, Sophia Thompson 0 0-0 0, Maggie Erdwrum 2 1-2 5, Emily White 1 0-0 2, Kamaurie Lee 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-10 46.

ODESSA HIGH (10-13, 4-6)

Kheeauna Lide 0 0-0 0, Nesha Stephens 2 3-6 8, Amber Escontrias 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 0-0 2, Melina Escogido 1 0-0 3, Paige Byford 1 0-0 2, Deoshanay Henderson 4 1-2 9. Totals 9 4-8 24.

Midland Lee............ 14.. 11   10   11   —    46

Odessa High............. 9.... 3     6     6   —    24

3-Point goals — Midland Lee 8 (A. Green 5, Young 3), Odessa High 2 (Escogido 1, Stephens 1). Total fouls — Midland Lee 7, Odessa High 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Odessa High 35, Midland Lee 31.

 

Midland High 52, Permian 39

Tuesday, Bulldog Gym

PERMIAN (1-17 Overall, 0-10 District 2-6A)

Faith Mancha 2 2-4 7, Camila Leal 3 0-0 6, Karen Guzman 3 3-8 9, Jamie Redic 0 0-0 0, Biyyanah Ellis 1 1-4 4, E’Jae Miller 2 1-2 5, Dagmar Ortega 0 0-0 0, Sara Chavez 3 0-0 6 Totals 15 7-19 39.

MIDLAND HIGH (10-12, 4-5)

Ciarah Brannon 0 0-0 0, MaKayla Williams 6 0-1 14, Noemi Arciga 0 5-10 5, Mia Mitchelle 0 2-4 2, Azayla Curry 0 0-0 0, Shelby Stephens 0 0-0 0, Sam Braudaway 2 1-2 6, Ahmaria Tennon 0 2-2 2, Aubre Liggins 1 2-2 4, Kobe Powell 6 0-1 13, Amaya Gill 2 0-0 4, Ty’Eisha Satterwhite 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 14-26 52.

Permian.................... 7.. 13     7   12   —    39

Midland High.......... 10.. 12   19   11   —    52

3-Point goals — Permian 2 (Mancha 1, Ellis 1), Midland High 4 (Williams 2, Braudaway 1, Powell 1). Total fouls — Permian 22, Midland High 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

District 2-4A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

x-Seminole........................... 19        5          7         0

Greenwood............................. 8        9          5         2

Andrews.................................. 9      14          4         3

Monahans............................ 11      10          3         4

Fort Stockton........................... 6      16          2         5

Pecos..................................... 0      17          0         7

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Seminole 82, Fort Stockton 26

Monahans 65, Greenwood 52

Andrews 53, Pecos 27

Friday, Jan. 29

Andrews at Seminole, 6 p.m.

Fort Stockton at Greenwood, 6 p.m.

Monahans at Pecos, 6 p.m.

 

Andrews 53, Pecos 27

Tuesday, Andrews Performance Center

PECOS (0-17 Overall, 0-7 District 2-4A)

Alessandra Lazcano 0 0-0 0, Monique Dominguez 3 0-0 7, Hope Silvas 1 2-4 5, Ninel Romo 1 0-0 2, Ashley Ramos 3 0-0 8, Hadyn Stewart 1 0-0 2, Yulissa Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Jasiah Salas 1 0-0 3, Ava Escamilla 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-4 27.

ANDREWS (9-14, 4-3)

Tori Woodside 0 0-0 0, Kalyn Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Miranda Trevino 1 3-4 6, Paige Ortiz 10 5-13 25, Kassidy Epperson 6 0-0 14, Jayci Richters 0 0-0 0, Jesslyn Espinoza 0 0-0 0, Caralyne Ross 1 0-0 3, Hannah Renteria 2 0-0 4, Lindzi Tooker 0 0-0 0, Emily Burgen 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 9-19 53.

Pecos........................ 7.. 13     1     6   —    27

Andrews.................. 18.. 10   11   14   —    53

3-Point goals — Pecos 5 (Ramos 2, Salas 1, Silvas 1, Romo 1), Andrews 4 (Epperson 2, Trevino 1, Ross 1). Total fouls — Pecos 16, Andrews 9. Fouled out — Pecos: Salas. Technical fouls — None.

 

District 5-3A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

x-Crane................................. 16        6          6         1

Coahoma.............................. 12        6          5         2

Sonora.................................... 9        6          5         2

Reagan County.................... 11        8          3         4

Stanton................................... 9        6          2         5

Compass Academy................ 0        7          0         7

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Sonora 62, Compass Academy 14

Crane 44, Coahoma 43

Reagan County 40, Stanton 39

Friday, Jan. 29

Compass Academy at Reagan County, 6 p.m.

Crane at Sonora, 6 p.m.

Stanton at Coahoma, 6 p.m.

 

Sonora 62, Compass Academy 14

Tuesday, Sonora HS

SONORA (9-6 Overall, 5-2 District 5-3A)

Rodriguez 6 0-0 12, Yailin Dominguez 0 0-0 0, Kodi Davis 2 0-2 4, Kaylyn Hoffman 7 0-4 14, Skylar Harris 7 3-4 18, Abby Bennie 0 0-0 0, Fernanda Gonzales 1 3-4 6, Aislin Nixon 1 0-0 3, Adriana Villalobos 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 7-16 62.

COMPASS ACADEMY (0-7, 0-7)

Emma Coleman 1 0-0 2, Kinzee Jamierson 0 3-4 3, Cloee Kenmier 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Ruiz 1 0-3 3, Aryanna Tarin 0 0-0 0, Bella Bujanda 0 0-0 2, Autumn Garza 2 0-0 4, Alli Lara 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 3-4 14.

Sonora.................... 15.. 11   18   18   —    62

Compass................... 4.... 0     5     5   —    14

3-Point goals — Sonora 3 (Harris 1, Gonazles 1, Nixon 1), Compass Academy 1 (Ruiz). Total fouls — Sonora 9, Compass Academy 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

BOYS

District 2-6A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

x-Wolfforth Frenship.............. 17        4          8         0

x-Permian............................. 15        4          7         1

Abilene High......................... 15        5          4         3

San Angelo Central............... 15        6          4         3

Odessa High........................ 10        8          2         6

Midland Lee........................... 7        8          1         7

Midland High.......................... 3      17          1         7

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Odessa High 58, Midland Lee 49

Permian 66, Midland High 49

Wolfforth Fresnhip 66, Abilene High 62 (2OT)

San Angelo Central, open

Friday, Jan. 29

Abilene High at Odessa High, 6:30 p.m.

Permian at San Angelo Central, 6:30 p.m.

Midland High at Midland Lee, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship, open

 

Permian 66, Midland High 49

Tuesday, Permian Fieldhouse

MIDLAND HIGH (3-17 Overall, 1-7 District 2-6A)

Jalen Bracken 1 0-0 2, D’Cambrion White 0 1-2 1, Jeremiah Phillips 1 1-2 3, Brenden Pelletier 3 1-1 9, Nicholas Smith 6 7-10 21, Santiago Salcedo 1 0-0 3, Noah Padilla 2 1-3 5, Da’Vion Mosley 0 0-0 0, Jaime Puentes 2 0-0 5, Andrew Rico 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-18 49.

PERMIAN (15-4, 7-1)

Cedric Baty 0 1-2 1, Tremayne Baty 4 1-2 9, Shy Stephens-Deary 5 5-6 16, Zay Pierce 5 0-0 12, Rodney Hall 1 0-0 3, Dra McGee 0 0-0 0, Ben Salvidar 0 0-0 0, Coco McCoy 1 0-0 2, Carlous Davis 0 0-0 0, Kyson Moreno 0 0-0 0, Calvione Calicutt 2 2-2 6, Race Herr 5 3-4 17. Totals 23 12-16 66.

Midland High............ 5.. 10   16   18   —    49

Permian.................. 18.. 19     9   20   —    66

3-Point goals — Midland High 6 (Pelletier 2, Smith 2, Salcedo 1, Puentes 1), Permian 8 (Herr 4, Pierce 2, Stephens-Deary 1, Hall 1). Total fouls — Midland High 15, Permian 16. Fouled out — Midland High: Phillips. Technical fouls — None. JV — Permian 66, Midland High 60.

 

Odessa High 58, Midland Lee 49

Tuesday, Rebel Gym

ODESSA HIGH (10-8 Overall, 2-6 District 2-6A)

Coco Rose 5 3-6 13, Caleb Ramirez 0 0-1 0, Adrian Muzquiz 1 0-0 2, Jaylen McCowan 2 0-0 5, Ivan Carreon 3 1-2 7, L.J. Willis 5 4-5 15, Christian Tijerina 6 1-2 15, Pete Gamboa 0 1-2 1, Perry Gonzales 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-18 58.

MIDLAND LEE (7-8, 1-7)

Tre Hubert 3 0-2 6, Shemar Davis 1 1-4 3, Addison Akbar 1 1-1 3, Nate Suttle 0 0-2 0, Elijah Maxwell 5 6-10 17, Lawrence Pertile 0 0-0 0, Brandon Foster 6 0-1 12, Makhilyn Young 2 2-4 6, Hall 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 12-26 49.

Odessa High........... 17.. 12   11   18   —    58

Midland Lee............ 12.... 9   16   12   —    49

3-Point goals — Odessa High 4 (Tijerina 2, Willis 1, McCowan 1), Midland Lee 1 (Maxwell). Total fouls — Odessa High 17, Midland Lee 19. Fouled out — Midland Lee: Foster. Technical fouls — None.

 

District 2-4A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Seminole.............................. 13        6          5         0

Greenwood........................... 12        6          4         1

Monahans.............................. 7      15          3         2

Andrews.................................. 2      17          2         3

Pecos..................................... 3      13          1         4

Fort Stockton........................... 2      14          0         5

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Seminole 105, Fort Stockton 28

Greenwood 57, Monahans 44

Andrews 53, Pecos 41

Friday, Jan. 29

Andrews at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Stockton at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Monahans at Pecos, 7:30 p.m.

 

Andrews 53, Pecos 41

Tuesday, Andrews Perfomance Center

PECOS (3-13 Overall, 1-4 District 2-4A)

Zeke Saldana 9 2-7 22, Corbin Dominguez 0 2-4 2, Angel Munoz 1 0-0 2, Tyreese Barr 1 3-4 5, Joseph Camarrillo 2 1-3 7, Randell Wilson 1 1-2 3, Edgar Carrillo 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-20 41.

ANDREWS (2-17, 2-3)

Andre Villegas 3 8-10 14, Alec Daye 1 0-0 2, Jarod Cargill 5 3-3 14, Jaylon Jones 2 1-2 6, Anthony Trevino 1 2-2 4, Andy Reyes 0 0-0 0, Drew Mayfield 4 1-2 9, Luis Cervantes 1 0-0 2, Camden Petrie 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 15-19 53.

Pecos...................... 12.... 8     4   17   —    41

Andrews.................. 13.. 12     9   19   —    53

3-Point goals — Pecos 4 (Saldana 2, Camarrillo 2), Andrews 2 (Cargill 1, Jones 1). Total fouls — Pecos 17, Andrews 16. Fouled out — Pecos: Camarrillo, Andrews: Cervantes. Technical fouls — Pecos: Coach.

 

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

District 2-6A

 (Overall record in parentheses)

GIRLS

                                             W      L      T   Pts

Permian (4-0-2) ………..........0    0      1      1

Odessa High (5-1-2) ………..     .0      0      1                        1

S.A. Central (6-3-2) …………..0   0      1      1

Wolfforth Frenship (4-2-2) ......0     0      1      1

Abilene High (1-2-2) ………...0    0      1      1

Midland High (0-3-2) ………..      0      0      1                        1

Midland Lee (4-1-0) ………….0  0      0      0

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth two points; Ties (T) worth one point.

x-clinched playoff berth

———

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Odessa High 3, Midland High 3

Permian 1, Abilene High 1

San Angelo Central 0, Wolfforth Frenship 0

Midland Lee, open

Friday, Jan. 29

Wolfforth Frenship at Odessa Permian, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa High at San Angelo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene High at Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland High, open

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Odessa High at Permian, 7:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland High, 7:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene High, open

 

BOYS

                                             W      L      T   Pts

Midland High (4-0-1) ………..      1      0      0                        2

Abilene High (6-3-1) ………...1    0      0      2

S.A. Central (5-4-2) …………..0   0      1      1

Wolfforth Frenship (2-3-2) ......0     0      1      1

Permian (4-4-1) ………..........0    1      0      0

Odessa High (2-2-2) ………..     .0      1      0                        0

Midland Lee (3-1-2) ………….0  0      0      0

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth two points; Ties (T) worth one point.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Midland High 3, Odessa High 2

Abilene High 4, Permian 3

San Angelo Central 1, Wolfforth Frenship 1

Midland Lee, open

Friday, Jan. 29

Wolfforth Frenship at Odessa Permian, 5:30 p.m.

Odessa High at San Angelo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Abilene High at Midland Lee, 5:30 p.m.

Midland High, open

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Odessa High at Permian, 5:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland High, 5:30 p.m., Grande Communications Stadium

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 5:30 p.m.

Abilene High, open

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 5:52 pm.

