  December 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Seminole hands Odessa High first loss

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Seminole hands Odessa High first loss

Seminole 69, Odessa High 52

SEMINOLE (3-2)

Elijah Beard 7 3-4 21, Kross Carter 2 0-0 4, Parker Freeman 4 4-4 12, Caden Cottrell 3 0-0 7, River Powers 4 0-0 8, Bryce Boyles 1 0-0 2, Blake Hamblin 7 0-2 15. Totals 28 7-10 69.

ODESSA HIGH (2-1)

CoCo Rose 2 0-0 4, Caleb Ramirez 3 0-0 8, Adrian Musquiz 1 0-0 3, LJ Willis 6 6-8 22, Christian Tijerina 4 0-0 10, Perry Gonzales 1 0-0 2, Austin Marquez 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-8 52.

Seminole................. 16.. 23   23     7   —    69

Odessa High........... 12.... 9   15   16   —    52

3-Point goals — Seminole 6 (Beard 4, Cotrell 1, Hamblin 1), Odessa High 10 (Ramirez 2, Musquiz 1, Marquez 1, Willis 4, Tijerina 2). Total fouls — Seminole 9, Odessa High 11. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Odessa High 1.

Posted: Friday, December 4, 2020 11:31 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Seminole hands Odessa High first loss By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Seminole Indians used a strong first half to build a comfortable lead and not look back as they posted a 69-52 victory against Odessa High in nondistrict play Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Indians improved to 3-2 for the season, while the Bronchos (2-1) were dealt their first loss.

“I think that our kids played more aggressive than what we have been playing,” Seminole coach David Williams said. “We’ve talked a lot about trying to control the pace of the game, trying to take things on the break when they’re there but then trying to slow down into an offensive set instead of pushing it between two or three guys and making a dumb play. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Elijah Beard scored 21 points to lead the Indians, while Blake Hamblin had 15 points and Parker Freeman finished with 12.

Odessa High’s LJ Willis had 22 points to lead the Bronchos, while Christian Tijerina had 10 and Caleb Ramirez scored eight.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the early minutes of the game. The shots eventually started to fall as Odessa High went on a 5-2 run, which included a field goal and a free throw by Willis.

A 3-pointer by Beard tied the game with less than five minutes in the first quarter. The Indians eventually took the lead for good and Beard scored his second outside shot of the night to make it 10-5 with less than our minutes to go in the quarter.

Seminole completed a 10-0 run as River Powers scored from the paint. The Indians led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.

“Odessa High shoots the ball extremely well and we knew that if we kept giving them second and third opportunities, they were going to hurt us,” Williams said. “We wanted to make sure and take care of that. I’m glad of how we did on the glass.”

Beard connected on his third 3-pointer of the night early in the second quarter and Kross Carter followed it up with a layup for a 25-14 Seminole lead.

“When Elijah’s hot, we’re hard to stop,” Williams said. “When he’s hitting the shots, it gives us a whole new attribute.”

It wasn’t long before Beard hit his fourth 3-pointer for a 30-16 advantage with 3:53 left before halftime.

Odessa High’s Adrian Marquez answered with a 3-pointer to cut the Bronchos’ deficit to 34-19 late in the quarter.

Ramirez hit two 3-pointers in the early minutes of the third quarter, but the Indians were comfortably in front, 43-28, at the time.

Odessa High outscored Seminole 31-30 in the second half, but Seminole remained in control throughout.

The Bronchos will face Crane at 3 p.m. Saturday in Crane.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , on Friday, December 4, 2020 11:31 pm.

