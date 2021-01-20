HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scoreboard for Jan. 21

BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 2-6A
Overall District
W L W L
Wolfforth Frenship................. 15 4 6 0
Permian................................ 13 4 5 1
Abilene High......................... 15 4 4 2
San Angelo Central............... 14 6 3 3
Midland Lee........................... 7 6 1 5
Odessa High.......................... 9 5 1 4
Midland High.......................... 3 15 1 5
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Wolfforth Frenship 63, Permian 62 (2OT)
San Angelo Central 67, Odessa High 61
Abilene High 56, Midland Lee 42
Midland High, open
Friday, Jan. 22
Odessa High at Permian, 6:30 p.m.
Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.
San Angelo Central at Midland High, 6:30 p.m.
Abilene High, open
Wolfforth Frenship 63, Permian 62 (2OT)
Tuesday, Permian Fieldhouse
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (15-4 Overall, 6-0 District 2-6A)
Tajavis Miller 4 7-8 17, Devin Hartfield 5 5-7 15, Jalen Braziel 4 1-2 11, Jake Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Jeb Smallwood 2 1-2 6, Lincoln Parrott 0 0-0 0, Tracy Godfrey 4 2-3 10, Tate Beeles 0 2-2 2, A.B. Melvin 1 0-0 2, Myles Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 18-24 63.
PERMIAN (13-4, 5-1)
Cedric Baty 0 2-5 2, Tremayne Baty 0 4-8 4, Shy Stephens-Deary 13 7-11 33, Zay Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ben Salvidar 0 0-0 0, Coco McCoy 2 000 4, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 2, Calvione Calicutt 0 1-2 1, Race Herr 4 4-5 14. Totals 21 18-31 62.
Frenship................... 7.. 19 10 16 5 6 — 63
Permian.................. 11.... 5 17 19 5 5 — 62
3-Point goals — Wolfforth Frenship 5 (Miller 2, Braziel 2, Smallwood 1), Permian 2 (Herr 2). Total fouls — Wolfforth Frenship 30, Permian 24. Fouled out — Wolfforth Frenship: Hartfield, Parrott, Godfrey, Beeles. Permian: C. Baty, Calicutt. Technical fouls — Wolfforth Frenship: Miller. JV — Permian 91, Wolfforth Frenship 78 (OT).
San Angelo Central 67, Odessa High 61
Tuesday, Babe Didrikson Gym, San Angelo
ODESSA HIGH (9-7 Overall, 1-5 District 2-6A)
Caleb Ramirez 3 0-0 7, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 2 0-0 4, Ivan Carreon 6 2-2 14, L.J. Willis 10 0-0 21, Christian Tijerina 5 0-0 13, Perry Gonzales 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 2-2 61.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (14-6, 3-3)
Branden Campbell 10 1-1 21, Jacoby Yates 3 2-2 8, Vincent Lara 1 4-4 6, Mathew Cooper 2 0-0 5, Dom Ruiz 1 0-0 3, Jacob English 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Gipson 6 2-3 14, Nate Rios 0-0 0, Dwayne Huff 0 0-2 0. Totals 28 9-12 67.
Odessa High........... 10.. 10 19 22 — 61
San Angelo Central. 19.... 8 16 24 — 67
3-Point goals — Odessa High 5 (Tijerina 3, Willis 1, Ramirez 1), San Angelo Central 2 (Cooper 1, Ruiz 1) Total fouls — Odessa High 17, San Angelo Cental 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
District 2-4A
Overall District
W L W L
Seminole.............................. 11 6 3 0
Greenwood........................... 10 6 2 1
Monahans.............................. 6 14 2 1
Andrews.................................. 1 15 1 2
Pecos..................................... 3 11 1 2
Fort Stockton........................... 2 12 0 3
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Monahans 55, Andrews 48
Seminole 74, Greenwood 34
Pecos 52, Fort Stockton 43
Friday, Jan. 22
Fort Stockton at Monahans, 7:30 p.m.
Andrews at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Seminole at Pecos, 7:30 p.m.
District 4-3A
Overall District
W L W L
Alpine..................................... 9 3 2 0
Presidio.................................. 3 1 1 0
Kermit..................................... 6 8 1 2
Anthony.................................. 3 1 0 1
Tornillo................................. 13 4 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Tornillo vs. Anthony
Alpine 50, Kermit 40
Presidio, open
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Tornillo at Anthony, (n)
Friday, Jan. 22
Alpine at Anthony, 6:30 p.m.
Presidio at Tornillo, 8 p.m.
Kermit, open
District 5-3A
Overall District
W L W L
Crane...................................... 5 8 3 0
Stanton................................... 7 6 2 0
Reagan County.................... 11 8 2 1
Coahoma................................ 3 11 1 2
Compass Academy................ 0 3 0 3
Sonora.................................... 1 12 0 2
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Crane 78, Compass Academy 43
Reagan County 51, Coahoma 43
Sonora at Stanton, ppd.
Friday, Jan. 22
Reagan County at Sonora, 7:30 p.m.
Stanton at Crane, 7:30 p.m.
Compass Academy at Coahoma, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-2A
Overall District
W L W L
Wink...................................... 17 0 4 0
Christoval............................. 14 3 3 1
Eldorado................................. 5 8 3 1
McCamey............................... 5 6 1 3
Fort Hancock........................... 4 12 1 3
Ozona..................................... 5 12 0 4
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Wink 75, McCamey 53
Eldorado 57, Ozona 35
Christoval 48, Fort Hancock 32
Friday, Jan. 22
Wink at Eldorado, 8 p.m.
McCamey at Christoval, 8 p.m.
Fort Hancock at Ozona, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
District 2-6A
Overall District
W L W L
Wolfforth Frenship................. 16 4 7 0
Midland Lee......................... 11 6 5 1
San Angelo Central............... 11 5 4 1
Midland High.......................... 9 11 3 4
Odessa High.......................... 9 12 3 5
Abilene High........................... 4 12 2 5
Permian.................................. 1 15 0 8
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
San Angelo Central 55, Odessa High 42
Wolfforth Frenship 71, Permian 35
Midland Lee 46, Abilene High 30
Midland High, open
Thursday, Jan. 21
San Angelo Central at Midland Lee, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
Permian at Odessa High, 6:30 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship at Midland Lee, 6:30 p.m.
Midland High at San Angelo Central, 6:30 p.m.
Abilene High, open
San Angelo Central 55, Odessa High 42
Tuesday, OHS Fieldhouse
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (11-5 Overall, 4-1 District 2-6A)
Alyssa Barron 0 0-0 0, Jewels Perez 0 4-4 4, Arden Neff 2 0-0 4, Delaney Hester 2 2-2 6, Nevaeh Hearne 5 0-0 12, Anjelina Humphreys 3 2-3 8, Makayla Salazar 0 1-2 1, Sydney Moore 0 0-0 0, Deandra Allen 0 2-5 2, Layla Young 8 2-4 18. Totals 20 13-20 55.
ODESSA HIGH (9-12, 3-5)
Kheeauna Lide 0 2-3 2, Nesha Stephens 5 5-11 16, Amber Escontrias 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 0-1 3, Melina Escogido 5 2-5 13, Paige Byford 1 0-0 2, Deoshanay Henderson 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 11-22 42.
San Angelo Central. 16.. 10 15 14 — 55
Odessa High........... 13.... 9 12 8 — 42
3-Point goals — San Angelo Central 2 (Hearne 2), Odessa High 3 (Stephens 1, Escogido 1, Carrasco 1). Total fouls — San Angelo Central 20, Odessa High 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Odessa High: Stephens.
Wolfforth Frenship 71, Permian 35
Tuesday, The Tiger Pit, Wolfforth
PERMIAN (1-15 Overall, 0-8 District 2-6A)
Caytlen Juarez 2 0-0 6, Faith Mancha 1 0-0 3, Camila Leal 1 0-0 2, Karen Guzman 3 0-2 9, Jamie Redic 2 0-0 4, Biyyanah Ellis 0 0-0 0, Akiva Brown 0 0-0 0, E’Jae Miller 4 1-4 9, Dagmar Ortega 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 1-8 35.
WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (16-4, 7-0)
Elena Noyola 3 2-2 10, Abbi Watson 1 1-2 4, Abbi Holder 3 0-0 7, Hannah Page 2 0-0 4, Avery Siler 1 0-0 2, Riley Roberts 1 1-2 4, Airron Gaydon 2 0-0 5, Desiree Jefferson 3 1-2 7, Mikah Chapman 3 1-2 7, Addison McClure 7 3-3 17, Zaria Fowler 0 0-0 0, Abby Boyce 4 0-2 8. Totals 26 9-15 71.
Permian.................... 4.... 6 12 13 — 35
Frenship................. 24.. 16 20 11 — 71
3-Point goals — Permian 6 (Guzman 3, Juarez 2, Mancha 1), Wolfforth Frenship 6 (Noyola 2, Watson 1, Holder 1, Roberts 1, Gaydon 1). Total fouls — Permian 16, Wolfforth Fresnhip 12 Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
District 2-4A
Overall District
W L W L
Seminole.............................. 17 5 5 0
Greenwood............................. 7 8 4 1
Andrews.................................. 8 13 3 2
Fort Stockton........................... 5 14 2 3
Monahans.............................. 9 9 1 4
Pecos..................................... 0 15 0 5
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Seminole 63, Greenwood 52
Fort Stockton 50, Pecos 22
Andrews 44, Monahans 32
Friday, Jan. 22
Seminole at Pecos, 6 p.m.
Andrews at Greenwood, 6 p.m.
Fort Stockton at Monahans, 6 p.m.
District 4-3A
Overall District
W L W L
Tornillo................................... 7 4 3 1
Alpine..................................... 5 4 3 1
Kermit..................................... 4 8 3 1
Presidio.................................. 1 3 1 3
Anthony.................................. 0 9 0 4
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Tornillo 61, Anthony 11
Alpine def. Kermit
Presidio, open
Friday, Jan. 22
Alpine at Anthony, 6:30 p.m.
Presidio at Tornillo, 8 p.m.
Kermit, open
District 5-3A
Overall District
W L W L
Crane.................................... 14 6 4 1
Coahoma.............................. 11 5 4 1
Sonora.................................... 8 6 2 2
Stanton................................... 9 5 2 2
Reagan County.................... 10 7 2 3
Compass Academy................ 0 5 0 5
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Crane 57, Compass Academy 19
Coahoma 53, Reagan County 33
Sonora at Stanton, ppd.
Friday, Jan. 22
Reagan County at Sonora, 6 p.m.
Stanton at Crane, 6 p.m.
Compass Academy at Coahoma, 6 p.m.
Crane 57, Compass Academy 19
Tuesday, Tommy C. Jones Memorial Gymnasium, Crane
COMPASS ACADEMY (0-5 Overall, 0-5 District 5-3A)
Emma Coleman 2 0-0 6, Cloee Kenimer 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Ruiz 1 0-0 3, Aryanna Tarin 0 0-0 0, Bella Bujanda 1 0-0 2, Autumn Garza 3 0-0 6, Alli Lara 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 19.
CRANE (14-6, 4-1)
Railey Rodriguez 3 0-2 7, Karla Montes 2 0-0 4, Makenna Willis 2 0-2 4, Jade Davis 0 0-0 0, Layla Ybarra 4 0-1 8, Maria Vergara 1 0-0 2, Ester Garcia 3 0-0 6, Madyson Tausch 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Lehde 3 1-2 8, Bryshna Solis 0 0-0 0, Hope Heredia 5 0-2 10. Totals 27 1-9 57.
Compass Academy... 4.... 3 7 5 — 19
Crane...................... 22.. 12 13 10 — 57
3-Point goals — Compass Academy 3 (Coleman 2, Ruiz 1), Crane 2 (Rodriguez 1, Lehde 1). Total fouls — Compass Academy 8, Crane 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
District 7-2A
Overall District
W L W L
Christoval............................. 15 5 4 2
Ozona..................................... 8 11 4 2
McCamey............................... 9 8 3 3
Eldorado................................. 9 10 3 3
Wink........................................ 8 9 2 4
Fort Hancock........................... 9 5 2 4
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday, Jan. 19
McCamey 37, Wink 35
Ozona 32, Eldorado 18
Fort Hancock 37, Christoval 34
Friday, Jan. 22
Wink at Eldorado, 8 p.m.
McCamey at Christoval, 8 p.m.
Fort Hancock at Ozona, 8 p.m.
