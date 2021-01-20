  • January 20, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scoreboard for Jan. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scoreboard for Jan. 21

Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 7:35 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com

BASKETBALL

BOYS

District 2-6A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Wolfforth Frenship................. 15        4          6         0

Permian................................ 13        4          5         1

Abilene High......................... 15        4          4         2

San Angelo Central............... 14        6          3         3

Midland Lee........................... 7        6          1         5

Odessa High.......................... 9        5          1         4

Midland High.......................... 3      15          1         5

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Wolfforth Frenship 63, Permian 62 (2OT)

San Angelo Central 67, Odessa High 61

Abilene High 56, Midland Lee 42

Midland High, open

Friday, Jan. 22

Odessa High at Permian, 6:30 p.m.

Midland Lee at Wolfforth Frenship, 6:30 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Midland High, 6:30 p.m.

Abilene High, open

 

Wolfforth Frenship 63, Permian 62 (2OT)

Tuesday, Permian Fieldhouse

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (15-4 Overall, 6-0 District 2-6A)

Tajavis Miller 4 7-8 17, Devin Hartfield 5 5-7 15, Jalen Braziel 4 1-2 11, Jake Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Jeb Smallwood 2 1-2 6, Lincoln Parrott 0 0-0 0, Tracy Godfrey 4 2-3 10, Tate Beeles 0 2-2 2, A.B. Melvin 1 0-0 2, Myles Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 18-24 63.

PERMIAN (13-4, 5-1)

Cedric Baty 0 2-5 2, Tremayne Baty 0 4-8 4, Shy Stephens-Deary 13 7-11 33, Zay Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ben Salvidar 0 0-0 0, Coco McCoy 2 000 4, Kyson Moreno 1 0-0 2, Calvione Calicutt 0 1-2 1, Race Herr 4 4-5 14. Totals 21 18-31 62.

Frenship................... 7.. 19   10   16     5      6                         — 63

Permian.................. 11.... 5   17   19     5      5                         — 62

3-Point goals — Wolfforth Frenship 5 (Miller 2, Braziel 2, Smallwood 1), Permian 2 (Herr 2). Total fouls — Wolfforth Frenship 30, Permian 24. Fouled out — Wolfforth Frenship: Hartfield, Parrott, Godfrey, Beeles. Permian: C. Baty, Calicutt. Technical fouls — Wolfforth Frenship: Miller. JV — Permian 91, Wolfforth Frenship 78 (OT).

 

San Angelo Central 67, Odessa High 61

Tuesday, Babe Didrikson Gym, San Angelo

ODESSA HIGH (9-7 Overall, 1-5 District 2-6A)

Caleb Ramirez 3 0-0 7, Adrian Muzquiz 0 0-0 0, Jaylen McCowan 1 0-0 2, Efrain Orona 2 0-0 4, Ivan Carreon 6 2-2 14, L.J. Willis 10 0-0 21, Christian Tijerina 5 0-0 13, Perry Gonzales 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 2-2 61.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (14-6, 3-3)

Branden Campbell 10 1-1 21, Jacoby Yates 3 2-2 8, Vincent Lara 1 4-4 6, Mathew Cooper 2 0-0 5, Dom Ruiz 1 0-0 3, Jacob English 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Gipson 6 2-3 14, Nate Rios 0-0 0, Dwayne Huff 0 0-2 0. Totals 28 9-12 67.

Odessa High........... 10.. 10   19   22   —    61

San Angelo Central. 19.... 8   16   24   —    67

3-Point goals — Odessa High 5 (Tijerina 3, Willis 1, Ramirez 1), San Angelo Central 2 (Cooper 1, Ruiz 1) Total fouls — Odessa High 17, San Angelo Cental 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

District 2-4A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Seminole.............................. 11        6          3         0

Greenwood........................... 10        6          2         1

Monahans.............................. 6      14          2         1

Andrews.................................. 1      15          1         2

Pecos..................................... 3      11          1         2

Fort Stockton........................... 2      12          0         3

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Monahans 55, Andrews 48

Seminole 74, Greenwood 34

Pecos 52, Fort Stockton 43

Friday, Jan. 22

Fort Stockton at Monahans, 7:30 p.m.

Andrews at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Seminole at Pecos, 7:30 p.m.

 

District 4-3A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Alpine..................................... 9        3          2         0

Presidio.................................. 3        1          1         0

Kermit..................................... 6        8          1         2

Anthony.................................. 3        1          0         1

Tornillo................................. 13        4          0         2

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Tornillo vs. Anthony

Alpine 50, Kermit 40

Presidio, open

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Tornillo at Anthony, (n)

Friday, Jan. 22

Alpine at Anthony, 6:30 p.m.

Presidio at Tornillo, 8 p.m.

Kermit, open

 

District 5-3A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Crane...................................... 5        8          3         0

Stanton................................... 7        6          2         0

Reagan County.................... 11        8          2         1

Coahoma................................ 3      11          1         2

Compass Academy................ 0        3          0         3

Sonora.................................... 1      12          0         2

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Crane 78, Compass Academy 43

Reagan County 51, Coahoma 43

Sonora at Stanton, ppd.

Friday, Jan. 22

Reagan County at Sonora, 7:30 p.m.

Stanton at Crane, 7:30 p.m.

Compass Academy at Coahoma, 7:30 p.m.

 

District 7-2A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Wink...................................... 17        0          4         0

Christoval............................. 14        3          3         1

Eldorado................................. 5        8          3         1

McCamey............................... 5        6          1         3

Fort Hancock........................... 4      12          1         3

Ozona..................................... 5      12          0         4

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Wink 75, McCamey 53

Eldorado 57, Ozona 35

Christoval 48, Fort Hancock 32

Friday, Jan. 22

Wink at Eldorado, 8 p.m.

McCamey at Christoval, 8 p.m.

Fort Hancock at Ozona, 8 p.m.

 

GIRLS

District 2-6A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Wolfforth Frenship................. 16        4          7         0

Midland Lee......................... 11        6          5         1

San Angelo Central............... 11        5          4         1

Midland High.......................... 9      11          3         4

Odessa High.......................... 9      12          3         5

Abilene High........................... 4      12          2         5

Permian.................................. 1      15          0         8

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

San Angelo Central 55, Odessa High 42

Wolfforth Frenship 71, Permian 35

Midland Lee 46, Abilene High 30

Midland High, open

Thursday, Jan. 21

San Angelo Central at Midland Lee, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Permian at Odessa High, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Midland Lee, 6:30 p.m.

Midland High at San Angelo Central, 6:30 p.m.

Abilene High, open

 

San Angelo Central 55, Odessa High 42

Tuesday, OHS Fieldhouse

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (11-5 Overall, 4-1 District 2-6A)

Alyssa Barron 0 0-0 0, Jewels Perez 0 4-4 4, Arden Neff 2 0-0 4, Delaney Hester 2 2-2 6, Nevaeh Hearne 5 0-0 12, Anjelina Humphreys 3 2-3 8, Makayla Salazar 0 1-2 1, Sydney Moore 0 0-0 0, Deandra Allen 0 2-5 2, Layla Young 8 2-4 18. Totals 20 13-20 55.

ODESSA HIGH (9-12, 3-5)

Kheeauna Lide 0 2-3 2, Nesha Stephens 5 5-11 16, Amber Escontrias 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 0-1 3, Melina Escogido 5 2-5 13, Paige Byford 1 0-0 2, Deoshanay Henderson 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 11-22 42.

San Angelo Central. 16.. 10   15   14       55

Odessa High........... 13.... 9   12     8       42

3-Point goals — San Angelo Central 2 (Hearne 2), Odessa High 3 (Stephens 1, Escogido 1, Carrasco 1). Total fouls — San Angelo Central 20, Odessa High 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Odessa High: Stephens.

 

Wolfforth Frenship 71, Permian 35

Tuesday, The Tiger Pit, Wolfforth

PERMIAN (1-15 Overall, 0-8 District 2-6A)

Caytlen Juarez 2 0-0 6, Faith Mancha 1 0-0 3, Camila Leal 1 0-0 2, Karen Guzman 3 0-2 9, Jamie Redic 2 0-0 4, Biyyanah Ellis 0 0-0 0, Akiva Brown 0 0-0 0, E’Jae Miller 4 1-4 9, Dagmar Ortega 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 1-8 35.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (16-4, 7-0)

Elena Noyola 3 2-2 10, Abbi Watson 1 1-2 4, Abbi Holder 3 0-0 7, Hannah Page 2 0-0 4, Avery Siler 1 0-0 2, Riley Roberts 1 1-2 4, Airron Gaydon 2 0-0 5, Desiree Jefferson 3 1-2 7, Mikah Chapman 3 1-2 7, Addison McClure 7 3-3 17, Zaria Fowler 0 0-0 0, Abby Boyce 4 0-2 8. Totals 26 9-15 71.

Permian.................... 4.... 6   12   13   —    35

Frenship................. 24.. 16   20   11   —    71

3-Point goals — Permian 6 (Guzman 3, Juarez 2, Mancha 1), Wolfforth Frenship 6 (Noyola 2, Watson 1, Holder 1, Roberts 1, Gaydon 1). Total fouls — Permian 16, Wolfforth Fresnhip 12 Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

District 2-4A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Seminole.............................. 17        5          5         0

Greenwood............................. 7        8          4         1

Andrews.................................. 8      13          3         2

Fort Stockton........................... 5      14          2         3

Monahans.............................. 9        9          1         4

Pecos..................................... 0      15          0         5

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Seminole 63, Greenwood 52

Fort Stockton 50, Pecos 22

Andrews 44, Monahans 32

Friday, Jan. 22

Seminole at Pecos, 6 p.m.

Andrews at Greenwood, 6 p.m.

Fort Stockton at Monahans, 6 p.m.

 

District 4-3A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Tornillo................................... 7        4          3         1

Alpine..................................... 5        4          3         1

Kermit..................................... 4        8          3         1

Presidio.................................. 1        3          1         3

Anthony.................................. 0        9          0         4

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Tornillo 61, Anthony 11

Alpine def. Kermit

Presidio, open

Friday, Jan. 22

Alpine at Anthony, 6:30 p.m.

Presidio at Tornillo, 8 p.m.

Kermit, open

 

District 5-3A

                                              Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Crane.................................... 14        6          4         1

Coahoma.............................. 11        5          4         1

Sonora.................................... 8        6          2         2

Stanton................................... 9        5          2         2

Reagan County.................... 10        7          2         3

Compass Academy................ 0        5          0         5

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Crane 57, Compass Academy 19

Coahoma 53, Reagan County 33

Sonora at Stanton, ppd.

Friday, Jan. 22

Reagan County at Sonora, 6 p.m.

Stanton at Crane, 6 p.m.

Compass Academy at Coahoma, 6 p.m.

 

Crane 57, Compass Academy 19

Tuesday, Tommy C. Jones Memorial Gymnasium, Crane

COMPASS ACADEMY (0-5 Overall, 0-5 District 5-3A)

Emma Coleman 2 0-0 6, Cloee Kenimer 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Ruiz 1 0-0 3, Aryanna Tarin 0 0-0 0, Bella Bujanda 1 0-0 2, Autumn Garza 3 0-0 6, Alli Lara 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 19.

CRANE (14-6, 4-1)

Railey Rodriguez 3 0-2 7, Karla Montes 2 0-0 4, Makenna Willis 2 0-2 4, Jade Davis 0 0-0 0, Layla Ybarra 4 0-1 8, Maria Vergara 1 0-0 2, Ester Garcia 3 0-0 6, Madyson Tausch 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Lehde 3 1-2 8, Bryshna Solis 0 0-0 0, Hope Heredia 5 0-2 10. Totals 27 1-9 57.

Compass Academy... 4.... 3     7     5   —    19

Crane...................... 22.. 12   13   10   —    57

3-Point goals — Compass Academy 3 (Coleman 2, Ruiz 1), Crane 2 (Rodriguez 1, Lehde 1). Total fouls — Compass Academy 8, Crane 8. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

District 7-2A

                                               Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Christoval............................. 15        5          4         2

Ozona..................................... 8      11          4         2

McCamey............................... 9        8          3         3

Eldorado................................. 9      10          3         3

Wink........................................ 8        9          2         4

Fort Hancock........................... 9        5          2         4

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 19

McCamey 37, Wink 35

Ozona 32, Eldorado 18

Fort Hancock 37, Christoval 34

Friday, Jan. 22

Wink at Eldorado, 8 p.m.

McCamey at Christoval, 8 p.m.

Fort Hancock at Ozona, 8 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 7:35 pm.

