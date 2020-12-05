HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian suffers first two losses

  • December 5, 2020

Posted: Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:47 pm

The Permian boys basketball team suffered its first two losses of the season in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

On Friday, the Panthers dropped a 71-64 decision at Lubbock Trinity. That was followed Saturday evening by a 62-48 loss to Rockwall Heath at the Permian Fieldhouse. The Panthers dropped to 4-2.

In Friday’s game, the Panthers 25-13 after the first quarter, but Trinity rallied to go up 39-32 at halftime. Permian held a 50-49 lead entering the fourth quarter only to be outscored 22-14 over the final eight minutes.

Zay Pierce led Permian with 16 points, while Tremayne Baty and Calvione Calicutt each scored seven.

Ethan Duncan scored 26 points to lead Trinity (2-3), while Tate Truby had 23.

In Saturday’s game, Heath (4-4) jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and led 42-20 at halftime.

Race Herr scored 17 points to lead Permian with Baty and Pierce each scoring 11.

Chandler Dickinson had 29 points for Heath with Clayton Schroepfer adding 23. The pair combined for 10 of Heath’s 13 3-pointers.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Saturday, December 5, 2020 8:47 pm. | Tags: , ,

