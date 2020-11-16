HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys roll past Lubbock High

LUBBOCK Tremane Baty scored a game-high 18 points Saturday as Permian cruised to a 71-36 victory at Lubbock High.

Race Herr added 15 points, Deuce Locke scored 12 and Kysan Moreno had 11 for Permian. Baty, Moreno and Herr each hit three 3-pointers as the Panthers finished with 10 as a team.

Josh Mendez led Lubbock High with 13 points.

Permian opened up a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, then put the game out of reach with a 25-11 edge in the second as Baty and Herr each scored eight points in the period.