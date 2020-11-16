Permian P logo
- Permian 71, Lubbock High 36
PERMIAN
Cedric Baty 2 0-1 4, Tremaine Baty 7 1-2 18, Zay Pierce 1 0-0 2, Brian Huitron 0 3-4 3, Dre McGee 1 0-0 2, Zach Leija 0 0-0 0, Joe Aguilar 0 0-0 0, Carlous Davis 1 0-0 2, Kysan Moreno 4 0-0 11, Deuce Locke 3 5-5 12, Calvione Callicutt 1 0-2 2, Race Herr 5 2-2 15. Totals 25 11-16 71.
LUBBOCK HIGH
Nic Gibson 2 0-0 4, Christian Cantu 1 1-2 3, Josh Mendez 6 0-1 13, Chris Morales 1 0-0 3, Jack Craft 1 0-0 3, Ben Hogan 0 0-2 0, Javon Lee 0 3-4 3, Cole Stephens 1 1-3 3, Clay Dickerson 0 4-4 4, Liam Earthman 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-16 36.
Permian.................. 14.. 25 15 17 — 71
Lubbock High............ 6.. 11 5 14 — 36
3-Point goals — Permian 10 (T.Baty 3, Moreno 3, Locke 1, Herr 3), Lubbock High 3 (Mendez, Morales, Craft). Total fouls — Permian 19, Lubbock High 19. Fouled out — Pierce. Technical fouls — none.
Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 8:41 pm
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian boys roll past Lubbock High
LUBBOCK Tremane Baty scored a game-high 18 points Saturday as Permian cruised to a 71-36 victory at Lubbock High.
Race Herr added 15 points, Deuce Locke scored 12 and Kysan Moreno had 11 for Permian. Baty, Moreno and Herr each hit three 3-pointers as the Panthers finished with 10 as a team.
Josh Mendez led Lubbock High with 13 points.
Permian opened up a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, then put the game out of reach with a 25-11 edge in the second as Baty and Herr each scored eight points in the period.
