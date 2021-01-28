HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High tries to keep playoff hopes alive

The Odessa High boys basketball teams hosts Abilene High, while Permian travels to meet San Angelo Central in key District 2-6A matchups Friday.
The Bronchos (10-8 overall, 2-6 in district) are chasing the Eagles (15-5, 4-3) for one of the final two playoff spots.
Permian (15-4, 7-1) has already clinched a playoff berth, but can help its rival with a victory against the Bobcats (15-6, 4-3).
