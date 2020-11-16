HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos shut down for two weeks because of COVID

The Odessa High boys basketball team is having to stop play due to COVID-19 issues. That announcement was made on the team’s Twitter account late Saturday night stating that all games through Nov. 30 have been canceled.
Odessa High opened the season with a 72-45 victory over Abilene Cooper Friday.
The Bronchos had five games scheduled through Nov. 28, starting with Tuesday’s visit to Monahans.
