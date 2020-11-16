  • November 16, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos shut down for two weeks because of COVID

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos shut down for two weeks because of COVID

Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 8:55 pm

Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 8:55 pm

The Odessa High boys basketball team is having to stop play due to COVID-19 issues. That announcement was made on the team’s Twitter account late Saturday night stating that all games through Nov. 30 have been canceled.

Odessa High opened the season with a 72-45 victory over Abilene Cooper Friday.

The Bronchos had five games scheduled through Nov. 28, starting with Tuesday’s visit to Monahans.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Sunday, November 15, 2020 8:55 pm.

