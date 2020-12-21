  • December 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos host Panthers in 2-6A opener

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos host Panthers in 2-6A opener

Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 6:28 pm

Odessa American

The Permian boys basketball team will travel across town to face Odessa High in the District 2-6A opener for both teams at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Panthers (6-3) head into the contest with a two-game winning streak on the heels of a victory Saturday at Wall.

The host Bronchos (7-2) have won five of their past six games, including a 99-39 rout of San Angelo Lake View on Saturday at the OHS Fieldhouse. It was the second consecutive game the Bronchos eclipsed the 90-point mark.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

