HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos bounce back to beat Cranes

CRANE The Odessa High boys basketball team recovered from Friday’s loss by posting a 71-61 victory over Crane on Saturday afternoon on the road.

Coming off a 69-52 loss to Seminole at home Friday, Odessa High got back in the win column with the 10-point victory.

With the win, the Bronchos improved to 3-2 for the season, while the Golden Cranes fell to 0-3.

After facing a 23-point deficit at the start of the second half, Crane battled back and came to within eight points of the Bronchos before Odessa High managed to hang on.

“I feel like we played pretty well in spurts,” said Odessa High assistant coach Jermil Lewis, who was filling in for head coach Neal Welch. “We still have a long way to go. We were able to get a big lead but then we gave it right back.”

CoCo Rose was the leading scorer for the afternoon for the Bronchos, hitting 10 field goals total for 22 points. LJ Willis wasn’t far behind, finishing with 18 points after making eight field goals and a free throw.

Christian Tijerina had three baskets total and two free throws for nine points.

The Golden Cranes were led in scoring by Donny Bishop, who had 19 points off five field goals and seven free throws.

Angel Barrera had 14 points total for Crane, scoring six inside shots and making two free throws.

“Coming in, this is my first year here and we’re bringing in a new system and getting our players outside of their comfort zones,” Crane coach Justin Moore said. “We want to push the pace and made them change it up.”

Both teams got off to a tough start as four minutes into the game the Golden Cranes held a 3-2 lead after a basket by Javi Carrasco and a free throw by Barrera.

Odessa High used a 5-0 run, capped by Tjerina’s three-point play for a 7-3 lead with 3:41 left in the first quarter. Tijerina scored from 3-point land for a 12-3 Broncho advantage soon after.

Adrian Muzquiz’s transition layup gave the Bronchos a 16-5 lead with under two minutes on the clock.

The Bronchos continued their strong first quarter and took a 22-7 lead at the end of the frame.

The Golden Cranes began the second quarter on a 5-0 run, sparked by a 3-pointer by Bishop and a layup by Noah Freeman.

Odessa High responded with a 5-0 run of its own to take a 27-14 lead with 4:09 on the clock.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Rose helped Odessa High to a 35-20 lead.

The Bronchos’ shots continued to fall in the second quarter and the visitors had a 43-23 halftime lead.

Odessa High saw its lead disappear in the third quarter as Crane went on a 17-6 run to come to within 49-40 with 3:45 on the clock. That run was capped by an and-one by Lucas Rizo.

“We took the mindset that it doesn’t matter what kind of school or how big of a school that we’re playing because we’re going to fight,” Moore said. “That’s always been our motto. We’re going to be that team that still fights. When we get to the playoffs, it won’t matter and we have to have that mindset.”

The Bronchos took a timeout soon after Rizo’s score.

“We kind of lacked our defensive principles that we normally rely on,” Lewis said. “Some of the guys weren’t doing the things they were coached to do and that’s on my end. We have to continue to do the things that we were coached to do and do the things that got us a big lead in the first half.”

Willis brought an end to the run with his inside jumper for the Bronchos.

Odessa High managed to keep a safe distance from the Golden Cranes for the remainder of the quarter and entered the fourth with a 58-44 lead.

An inside jumper by Willis brought the Bronchos to a 64-48 lead with 4:14 remaining.

Rizo’s basket from the paint brought the Golden Cranes to another 16-point deficit soon after at 66-50.

Carrasco hit a 3-pointer from the right side of the floor and Barrera followed it up with an inside jumper, but Odessa High held on to preserve the lead.