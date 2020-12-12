  • December 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos beat Rangers, extend win streak - Odessa American: Boys

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos beat Rangers, extend win streak

Odessa High 71, Greenwood 51

GREENWOOD (4-4)

Brennyn Barnhill 1 1-2 3, Ty Flowers 1 0-1 2, Dawson Lough 2 0-0 5, Ben Yeates 5 12-14 22, Jeremiah Rosa 1 0-0 2, Michael Gutierrez 8 1-3 17. Totals 18 14-20 51.

ODESSA HIGH (5-1)

Coco Rose 9 3-5 23, Caleb Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Jaylen McCowen 1 0-0 2, Ethan Orona 7 1-1 15, LJ Willis 7 2-3 17, Christian Tijerina 3 2-1 9, Perry Gonzales 0 2-2 4 . Totals 28 9-13 71.

Greenwood 7 15 18 11 — 51

Odessa High 15 16 19 21 — 71

3-Point goals — Greenwood 1 (Lough 1), Odessa High 6 (Rose 2, Ramirez 1, Willis 1, Tijerina 1). Total fouls — Greenwood 12, Odessa High 16. Fouled out — None . Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Saturday, December 12, 2020 12:00 am

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos beat Rangers, extend win streak By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa High boys basketball team continued its winning run with its third consecutive victory, defeating visiting Greenwood 71-51 in nondistrict play Friday at the OHS Feldhouse.

“I thought the kids played really hard,” Odessa High assistant coach Jermil Lewis said. “We just need to focus on finishing. I think we put together a complete game. We had a good couple of practices. We know we’re close to district and we’re ready to continue to work and get ready for that.”

Coco Rose had a game-high 23 points to lead the Bronchos (5-1), with LJ Willis finishing with 17 in the victory.

Ben Yeates scored 22 points to lead Greenwood (4-4), with Michael Gutierrez adding 17.

The Bronchos began the game on a strong run, taking an 8-0 lead thanks to baskets from Willis and Rose.

Gutierrez ended Odessa High’s run with the Rangers’ first points of the game and the teams traded baskets the rest of the first quarter, with the Bronchos leading 15-7 after eight minutes.

Greenwood kept up its production into the second quarter and went on a 7-3 run to cut the deficit to 18-14.

“We’re trying to mix in some guys,” Greenwood coach Nate Bridge said. “We have several guys that are out and others that are in their first ball game and we’re still trying to find our niche. I thought Odessa High came out really strong at the start. We know that they’re a guard-oriented team. They got baskets and our kids responded with effort.”

Odessa High got some inside shots from Rose and Willis to take a 22-16 lead with 3:40 left in the half.

Rose connected on a 3-pointer before charging down the court for a transition layup for a 27-18 Odessa High lead with 2:57 left.

Willis kept the Bronchos’ nine-point lead with his inside jumper with 1:31 left. Odessa High ended the first half in front 31-22..

The teams continued their strong offensive showings in the third quarter.

The Bronchos stayed in front, but the Rangers didn’t go away. Odessa High led 37-26 before calling a timeout early in the third quarter.

Willis followed with his first 3-pointer of the game to give the Bronchos a 45-33 lead with 3:21 remaining. The Rangers responded with a 3-pointer by Dawson Lough and a pair of free throws from Yeates to pull within seven, 45-38, but the Bronchos responded to finish the third quarter in front 50-40.

Odessa High’s Christian Tijerina connected on a 3-pointer for a 53-42 lead early in the fourth quarter. A basket in transition by Rose made it 58-42 soon after and the Bronchos continued to pull away.

“Us coaches came in the locker room and we were talking about playing harder and faster,” Lewis said. “That’s just something that we go by on our motto. We just continued to do that in the second half.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , on Saturday, December 12, 2020 12:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

