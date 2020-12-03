  • December 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos at home again, Panthers back on road - Odessa American: Boys

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos at home again, Panthers back on road

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 3, 2020 8:26 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos at home again, Panthers back on road OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High boys basketball team will play just its third game of the season as the Bronchos host Seminole at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse. The Indians enter the matchup state-ranked at No. 14 in Class 4A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll. Odessa High is coming off a 60-58 victory over Plainview on Tuesday.

The Permian boys basketball team will be heading back to Lubbock for the second time this week to face Lubbock Trinity Christian at 6 p.m. Friday at the Lion’s Den. Permian defeated Lubbock Monterey, 62-59, Tuesday night.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Thursday, December 3, 2020 8:26 pm. | Tags: ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
30°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: NNW at 6mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 46°/Low 25°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

friday

weather
High 57°/Low 29°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 49°/Low 32°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]