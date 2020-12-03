HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos at home again, Panthers back on road

The Odessa High boys basketball team will play just its third game of the season as the Bronchos host Seminole at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse. The Indians enter the matchup state-ranked at No. 14 in Class 4A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll. Odessa High is coming off a 60-58 victory over Plainview on Tuesday.
The Permian boys basketball team will be heading back to Lubbock for the second time this week to face Lubbock Trinity Christian at 6 p.m. Friday at the Lion’s Den. Permian defeated Lubbock Monterey, 62-59, Tuesday night.
