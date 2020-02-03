HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High visits Permian for second crosstown matchup

The Odessa High and Permian basketball teams meet tonight for the second time this season on the court in pivotal District 2-6A matchups.

The girls game starts at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 from the Permian Fieldhouse.

Both the Lady Bronchos (14-15 overall, 2-5 district) and Lady Panthers (7-22, 1-6) are vying for the last two playoff spots in District 2-6A with the Midland schools. Tuesday’s matchup can go a long way in determining who gets in.

Odessa High defeated Permian 61-46 on Jan. 21 at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The boys matchup marks the start of the second half of district play.

Permian (23-2, 5-0) routed Odessa High (12-15, 2-3) 89-48 in its last matchup Jan. 21 at the OHS Fieldhouse.