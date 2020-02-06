HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High hosts Frenship in pursuit of playoffs

The Odessa High basketball teams are back in action Friday to host a pair of pivotal District 2-6A matchups against Wolfforth Frenship.

The Lady Bronchos take the court first at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Odessa High girls (15-15 overall, 3-5) are tied with Midland High and Midland Lee for third place in the standings and must win one of its last two games to make the playoffs. Frenship (25-5, 8-0) clinched the outright district title with a victory Tuesday.

The Bronchos (12-17, 2-4) are tied with Midland High for fourth place in the district standings and also sit a game behind Frenship (22-7, 3-3) entering Friday’s matchup. The Tigers won 89-62 in the first meeting Jan. 17 in Wolfforth.