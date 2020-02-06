HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian visits Midland Lee in 2-6A action

The Permian basketball teams head east for the second time this season to take on Midland Lee Friday at Rebel Gymnasium. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Panthers (7-22 overall, 1-7 district) are in must-win mode to keep their playoff chances alive, while the Lady Rebels (17-13, 3-5) can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Midland High loss.
On the boys side, Permian (24-2, 6-0) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Lee (5-21, 0-6). The Panthers defeated the Rebels 70-39 Jan. 17 at the Permian Fieldhouse.
