  • February 6, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian visits Midland Lee in 2-6A action

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian visits Midland Lee in 2-6A action

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 5:22 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The Permian basketball teams head east for the second time this season to take on Midland Lee Friday at Rebel Gymnasium. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Panthers (7-22 overall, 1-7 district) are in must-win mode to keep their playoff chances alive, while the Lady Rebels (17-13, 3-5) can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Midland High loss.

On the boys side, Permian (24-2, 6-0) can clinch a playoff spot with a win over Lee (5-21, 0-6). The Panthers defeated the Rebels 70-39 Jan. 17 at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

