HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian's Thomas earns award from alma mater

Permian boys basketball coach Tim Thomas has been named the recipient of the 2020 Harley Redin Coach’s Award by Wayland Baptist University, the school announced Friday.

The award goes to a Wayland Baptist alumnus who has demonstrated outstanding success as a head coach at the university or public/private school level, along with outstanding contributions to community, school and church.

Thomas, the Panthers’ head coach the past five seasons, played at Wayland Baptist from 1983-85 before starting his coaching career with the Pioneers during the 1985-87 seasons.

He will be honored as part of a ceremony on Nov. 7.