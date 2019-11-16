HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian cruises in first two games of season

SAN ANTONIO The Permian boys basketball team opened its season Friday with a pair of victories at the Alamo City Tournament at San Antonio Christian.

The Panthers got things started with a 111-13 rout of San Antonio Sunnybrook. Shy Stephens-Deary scored 21 points to lead five Permian players in double figures. Jose Taylor added 16 points with Nakavieon White adding 15, Keyonta Johnson 14 and Calvione Calicutt 10.

Permian defeated the Round Rock Raiders 67-40 in its second game. Stephens-Deary scored 17 points with Dominick Johnson adding 15 and White 12.

The Panthers advance to the championship bracket and face Richmond George Ranch at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.