SCHOLAR ATHLETE PRESENTED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Seminole's Stokes makes impact on field, in classroom

Dylan Stokes has made an impact on whatever he sets his mind to over the course of his time at Seminole. That includes being an integral part of the Indians football and baseball teams along with his hard work in the classroom.

Stokes finished No. 18 in his class and says that time management was a big key to being able to take care of business.

“Some nights were long but I was just trying to get homework done and take care of what I needed to,” he said.

That focus is what stood out for head football coach Ty Palmer last season whether he lined up at linebacker or running back. Stokes finished with 121 tackles, and was named to the Odessa American’s All-Permian Basin team for his efforts among several other accolades.

“Dylan was a stalwart for us defensively and he’s been a huge piece of it these last couple of years,” Palmer said. “He’s very intelligent. I think he would make a great coach if he decides to do it because he is so instinctual. He’s very analytical and he’ll probably make more money than all of us doing something one day.”

There’s another driving force off the field that motivates Stokes to succeed. He is diabetic and has spent the last couple of years visiting the elementary school and helping other kids deal with the same thing. Part of his inspiration comes from his grandfather, Tommy Stokes, who was also diabetic and Stokes said he wants to be a good example.

“It’s good to be able to help those kids because they might not know about what to do at such a young age,” he said.

Setting that standard is also what stands out in the eyes of his baseball coach Vince Lavallee. Lavallee has spent the last two seasons at Seminole and says that Stokes set an example as one of seven seniors on the team that was 10-2 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

“He’s one of the most unselfish kids you’ll ever be around,” Lavallee said. “For him to be able to manage that (diabetes), his schoolwork and athletics, it’s a testament to what kind of kid he is and the kind of family that he comes from.”

Stokes admitted it took time for him to process the rest of the baseball season getting canceled along with school closing. For now, he’s just trying to make the most of his time.

“It’s been really a downer just not being able to do anything,” he said. “I’ve been hanging around with my family most of the time, learning to play the guitar a little bit and get some work done.”

Stokes says he plans on attending South Plains College to start before transferring to Texas Tech. He’s looking at getting a business degree but says he wants to weigh his options first.

Whatever that direction is, he has a ringing endorsement from his coaches.

“It’s been fun to watch Dylan grow,” Palmer said. “He’s got a very bright future in whatever he decides to do.”