HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian splits pair to open Tournament of Champions

Timing was everything for the Permian baseball team Thursday morning.

Working through a revamped Tournament of Champions schedule because of rain earlier the in the week, the Panthers made quick work of Lubbock-Cooper in their first game of the day before running out of time against Canyon Randall.

Permian finished with a split after defeating the Pirates 18-5 in the chilly morning air and then watched a comeback fall short in a 6-5 loss to the Raiders.

Games were limited to one hour, 50 minutes on the first day make sure that all the teams would be able to get two games in heading into Friday’s original schedule.

Jared Carrasco and Easton Hernandez each had four hits on the day to pace the Panthers’ offense.

Carrasco finished 4 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs, while Hernandez was 4 for 5 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Teo Banks doubled in the first game and homered in the second game, with Caden Bedrick adding two doubles to the first-game rout.

Permian broke the first game open with a 14-run fourth inning, sending 19 hitters to the plate during the outburst.

It was a much different contest against Canyon Randall as the Raiders, after threatening in the top of the first inning, played small ball in the top of the second to manufacture five runs for the quick lead.

Noah Baker started the rally with a one-out single to right-center field and then promptly stole second base. He moved to third on Preston Lowe’s single to right field and then scored when the Panthers misplayed Trey Franz’s squeeze bunt, with Lowe and Franz moving up to third base and second base, respectively.

Trevor Scott beat out another bunt to load the bases and then Lowe scored when Brayden Beck was safe at first on an infield single.

Elijah Velasquez singled to center field to score Franz, Scott scored on Cooper Brice’s squeeze bunt and then Beck scored on Mason Nurek’s squeeze bunt, with the Panthers getting the out at first.

“That’s what we like to do,” Randall coach Cory Hamilton said. “We like to run and wanted to put some pressure on Permian and get the lead.

“That’s a good team over there and we knew they would battle to get back in the game.”

The Panthers did just that in the bottom of the second when Banks lifted a long fly ball that got up in the wind and carried over the right-center field fence to cut into the lead.

Permian added two more runs in the third after Carrasco, Bedrick and Hernandez all worked Brice for walks with one out to load the bases. Brice struck out Taylor Sullivan for the second out, but Carrasco and Bedrick scored when the Raiders attempted to force Hernandez at second, only to throw the ball into right field.

The Panthers pushed two more across in the bottom of the fourth inning after Aleck Villa was safe on a throwing error, moving to second base on the play. He scored on Flores’ double and Flores scored on Carrasco’s single to right field.

With Bedrick at the plate, Carrasco was thrown out trying to steal second. Bedrick followed with a bloop single to right and was also thrown out trying to steal second, ending the final Panthers’ threat.

Permian coach Tate Criswell declined to comment about the outcome.