  • March 5, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian splits pair to open Tournament of Champions - Odessa American: Baseball

e-Edition Subscribe
Don't Miss:

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian splits pair to open Tournament of Champions

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Line scores

Permian 18, Lubbock-Cooper 5

Cooper................ 120      02   —     5      7     3

Permian.............. 130  (14)x   —   18    11     1

Rell McCain, Caleb Featherston (4), Josh Gibson (4) and Joseph Pantoya. McCray Gann, Caden Bedrick and Taylor Sullivan. W — Gann. L — McCain. 2B — Lubbock-Cooper: Kaleb Scull, Max Gilles, Spencer Wiliams, Permian: Bedrick 2, Jared Carrasco, Teo Banks, Sullivan. 3B — Lubbock-Cooper: Ivan Castro. HR — Permian: Easton Hernandez.

Records — Lubbock-Cooper 3-3, Permian 6-1-1.

 

Canyon Randall 6, Permian 5

Randall.......... 050  100   —     6     9      2

Permian......... 012   20x   —     5     7      3

Cooper Brice and Trevor Scott. Noey Brito, Landyn Sterling (5) and Taylor Sullivan. W — Brice. L — Brito. 2B — Permian: Isaiah Flores, Brian Ramirez. HR — Permian: Teo Banks.

Records — Canyon Randall 3-4, Permian 6-2-1.

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:34 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Permian splits pair to open Tournament of Champions By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Timing was everything for the Permian baseball team Thursday morning.

Working through a revamped Tournament of Champions schedule because of rain earlier the in the week, the Panthers made quick work of Lubbock-Cooper in their first game of the day before running out of time against Canyon Randall.

Permian finished with a split after defeating the Pirates 18-5 in the chilly morning air and then watched a comeback fall short in a 6-5 loss to the Raiders.

Games were limited to one hour, 50 minutes on the first day make sure that all the teams would be able to get two games in heading into Friday’s original schedule.

Jared Carrasco and Easton Hernandez each had four hits on the day to pace the Panthers’ offense.

Carrasco finished 4 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs, while Hernandez was 4 for 5 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Teo Banks doubled in the first game and homered in the second game, with Caden Bedrick adding two doubles to the first-game rout.

Permian broke the first game open with a 14-run fourth inning, sending 19 hitters to the plate during the outburst.

It was a much different contest against Canyon Randall as the Raiders, after threatening in the top of the first inning, played small ball in the top of the second to manufacture five runs for the quick lead.

Noah Baker started the rally with a one-out single to right-center field and then promptly stole second base. He moved to third on Preston Lowe’s single to right field and then scored when the Panthers misplayed Trey Franz’s squeeze bunt, with Lowe and Franz moving up to third base and second base, respectively.

Trevor Scott beat out another bunt to load the bases and then Lowe scored when Brayden Beck was safe at first on an infield single.

Elijah Velasquez singled to center field to score Franz, Scott scored on Cooper Brice’s squeeze bunt and then Beck scored on Mason Nurek’s squeeze bunt, with the Panthers getting the out at first.

“That’s what we like to do,” Randall coach Cory Hamilton said. “We like to run and wanted to put some pressure on Permian and get the lead.

“That’s a good team over there and we knew they would battle to get back in the game.”

The Panthers did just that in the bottom of the second when Banks lifted a long fly ball that got up in the wind and carried over the right-center field fence to cut into the lead.

Permian added two more runs in the third after Carrasco, Bedrick and Hernandez all worked Brice for walks with one out to load the bases. Brice struck out Taylor Sullivan for the second out, but Carrasco and Bedrick scored when the Raiders attempted to force Hernandez at second, only to throw the ball into right field.

The Panthers pushed two more across in the bottom of the fourth inning after Aleck Villa was safe on a throwing error, moving to second base on the play. He scored on Flores’ double and Flores scored on Carrasco’s single to right field.

With Bedrick at the plate, Carrasco was thrown out trying to steal second. Bedrick followed with a bloop single to right and was also thrown out trying to steal second, ending the final Panthers’ threat.

Permian coach Tate Criswell declined to comment about the outcome.

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , on Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:34 pm. | Tags: , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
48°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: NE at 9mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 43°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 48°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]